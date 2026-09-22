Construction debris piles up along Coimbatore roads, water bodies

COIMBATORE: With construction activity continuing to expand across the city, the indiscriminate dumping of building debris along roadsides and near waterbodies has emerged as a growing concern for residents and activists.

Broken concrete slabs, bricks, sand and other construction waste can be seen dumped at several locations across the city, particularly on vacant stretches and near the banks of water bodies. Residents say the problem has worsened in recent months, with motorists and pedestrians being forced to navigate around piles of debris.

"The debris is often dumped during the night. By morning, there will be a fresh pile on the roadside. Apart from making the area look dirty, it also narrows the road and poses a risk to motorists," said P Sathasivam, a resident of the city.

Another resident said construction waste dumped close to waterbodies could have long-term consequences. "During rains, the debris can get washed into water channels and obstruct the flow. The corporation should prevent dumping instead of waiting for complaints from residents," he said.

Activists pointed out that the absence of a proper system for locals and contractors to dispose of construction waste is contributing to the problem. They urged the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) to establish dedicated collection and disposal facilities and strengthen monitoring.

"The corporation needs a clear mechanism for collecting construction debris. If there is no accessible facility, people will continue to look for vacant spaces, roadsides and waterbody margins to dispose of it," said S Vivin Saravan, a social activist.