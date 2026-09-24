Abandoned horses turn road hazard in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: Stray horses roaming freely on city roads have become a growing concern for motorists and residents, with commuters alleging that the animals are causing accidents and posing a serious threat to road safety.

Several horses can reportedly be seen wandering along roads in and around Kavundampalayam, GN Mills and KNG Pudur. Motorists said the animals often suddenly cross roads or move along busy stretches, forcing two-wheelers and cars to brake or swerve abruptly.

"The problem is particularly dangerous for two-wheeler riders. A horse suddenly appearing in front of a vehicle leaves very little time to react. Many motorists have had to make sudden turns to avoid hitting them," said S Eashwaramoorthy, a commuter who frequently travels through the Kavundampalayam area.

Another motorist, Mrithula Deventhiran, said the issue has been persisting for some time. "These are not animals that normally roam around the city. They appear to have been abandoned. If they are left on busy roads, there is a possibility of a major accident, especially at night when visibility is poor," she said.

According to local sources, several individuals in these areas rear horses for racing and for pulling carts. However, when the animals fall sick, suffer injuries or are otherwise no longer useful, some owners allegedly abandon them on the streets instead of arranging for their treatment or proper care.