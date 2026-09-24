Abandoned horses turn road hazard in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: Stray horses roaming freely on city roads have become a growing concern for motorists and residents, with commuters alleging that the animals are causing accidents and posing a serious threat to road safety.
Several horses can reportedly be seen wandering along roads in and around Kavundampalayam, GN Mills and KNG Pudur. Motorists said the animals often suddenly cross roads or move along busy stretches, forcing two-wheelers and cars to brake or swerve abruptly.
"The problem is particularly dangerous for two-wheeler riders. A horse suddenly appearing in front of a vehicle leaves very little time to react. Many motorists have had to make sudden turns to avoid hitting them," said S Eashwaramoorthy, a commuter who frequently travels through the Kavundampalayam area.
Another motorist, Mrithula Deventhiran, said the issue has been persisting for some time. "These are not animals that normally roam around the city. They appear to have been abandoned. If they are left on busy roads, there is a possibility of a major accident, especially at night when visibility is poor," she said.
According to local sources, several individuals in these areas rear horses for racing and for pulling carts. However, when the animals fall sick, suffer injuries or are otherwise no longer useful, some owners allegedly abandon them on the streets instead of arranging for their treatment or proper care.
Once left on the streets, the horses continue to roam around residential areas and major roads, creating difficulties for both motorists and pedestrians. Residents have called upon the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) to intervene and identify the owners responsible for abandoning the animals.
CCMC sources said the civic body currently does not have a specialised team equipped to catch and handle stray horses safely.
Speaking to TNIE, CCMC Commissioner Katta Ravi Teja said the corporation would take steps to address the issue. "We shall take necessary action to catch these stray horses and impound them at our facility. We will also try to track the owners and impose hefty fines against them," he said.
Residents have urged the civic body to act swiftly before the stray horses cause further accidents or become a larger public safety concern.