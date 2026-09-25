Coimbatore airport expansion: AAI backtracks on 10.5meter approach road assurance, say farmers

COIMBATORE: Farmers and residents of Chinniyampalayam and Irugur have expressed discontent over the Airports Authority of India (AAI) allegedly backtracking on its assurance to provide a 10.5-metre-wide approach road along the new perimeter wall of the Coimbatore airport expansion project.

The demand for the road has been a long-standing one, as the expansion is expected to cut off existing access routes for locals. For several months, residents have been protesting, seeking an approach road along the compound wall to ensure connectivity.

Three months ago, when AAI began construction of the perimeter wall, locals opposed it. Following their protests, the district administration and state government representatives intervened and urged AAI to consider the public demand. As per the plan, a 1,917-metre-long, 60-metre-wide approach road is proposed from Neelambur near Avinashi Road, opposite Le Meridien Hotel, to the newly expanded airport area.

Farmers demanded that instead of closing the entire stretch with a compound wall, AAI should leave 10.5-metre-wide service roads on both sides up to the airport campus and on one side along the airport premises till the western boundary up to SIHS Colony.

This, they said, would ensure connectivity up to SIHS Colony. After negotiations, AAI officials reportedly agreed to the demand two months ago and assured that a written announcement would be issued after discussions at its headquarters in Delhi.