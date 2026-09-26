Coimbatore Police focuses on migrant worker pockets to prevent crimes

COIMBATORE: In an effort to prevent crime, Coimbatore District Police intensified its focus on areas with a high concentration of migrant workers, after five murders involving them were reported in the rural district in the last three months.

Particular attention is being given to Karumathampatti Sub-Division, where police have identified around 60 locations where a large number of migrant workers stay, away from their workplaces. Police teams have started sensitising them to prevent their involvement in illegal and criminal activities.

Superintendent of Police A Pavankumar Reddy said a meeting was recently held with registered agents who recruit migrant labourers from other states for firms in Coimbatore district.

"We faced much difficulty in murder cases involving migrant labourers and we could not easily identify the person involved. In some cases, even establishing the identity of the deceased took huge effort. So bringing all migrant labourers under registration is necessary. Also, the agents who bring them here are asked to have their particulars," the SP said.