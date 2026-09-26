Coimbatore Police focuses on migrant worker pockets to prevent crimes

COIMBATORE: In an effort to prevent crime, Coimbatore District Police intensified its focus on areas with a high concentration of migrant workers, after five murders involving them were reported in the rural district in the last three months.
Particular attention is being given to Karumathampatti Sub-Division, where police have identified around 60 locations where a large number of migrant workers stay, away from their workplaces. Police teams have started sensitising them to prevent their involvement in illegal and criminal activities.
Superintendent of Police A Pavankumar Reddy said a meeting was recently held with registered agents who recruit migrant labourers from other states for firms in Coimbatore district.
"We faced much difficulty in murder cases involving migrant labourers and we could not easily identify the person involved. In some cases, even establishing the identity of the deceased took huge effort. So bringing all migrant labourers under registration is necessary. Also, the agents who bring them here are asked to have their particulars," the SP said.
Citing the July Madukkarai murder case of 21-year-old Odisha native Parsha, police said the investigation faced major hurdles as the partially decomposed body was abandoned in an isolated area with no CCTV coverage to trace vehicle or suspect movements. Identifying the victim was also difficult initially. Police finally established her identity through a tattoo with the name 'Jagan' on her hand. The prime suspect and her husband Jagan Pradhan had gone missing after switching off his mobile phone, cutting off digital trails. Though he was arrested within 11 days, the case highlighted challenges in migrant-related crimes.
"Most agents are unregistered. Even for our meeting, only 10 per cent of agents turned up. We have to streamline the agents first," said an officer involved in the investigation.
Police said Karumathampatti Sub-Division is prioritised as all six police station limits - Chettipalayam, Sulur, Sultanpet, Neelambur, Kovilpalayam and Karumathampatti - are known for industries and warehouses. While most industries provide accommodation near workplaces, around two lakh migrant workers reside at 60 locations outside workplaces in this sub-division alone. Teams from each station frequently visit their accommodations and sensitise them, police added.