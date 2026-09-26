Stone hurled at MLA during pond desilting inauguration near Sulur

COIMBATORE: Tension gripped Nagamma Naickenpalayam near Sulur in Coimbatore district on Friday after unidentified persons allegedly hurled stones at Sulur TVK MLA NM Sukumar during the inauguration of desilting work of a pond.
A pond at Nagamma Naickenpalayam is a major water source for the area. Locals said rainwater stored in the pond helps recharge wells and borewells and supports agriculture. To augment groundwater recharge, the water body was planned to be desilted.
However, a section of locals, allegedly triggered by opposition parties, opposed the work alleging that it was a plan to bring treated sewage water to the pond. As a section of residents announced a protest against the desilting, police protection was provided for the event.
On Friday, those opposing the project raised slogans against the plan. As the situation turned into a scuffle, someone from the crowd pelted a stone at the MLA, but it landed before him, sources said.
Following the incident, officials from the Revenue Department and Water Resources Department held talks with locals in the presence of the MLA to explain the desilting plan.
Speaking to media, MLA Sukumar said the desilting work was opposed by some locals under the impression that only the treated sewage water would be brought to the pond.
"That is not the plan. It is planned to desilt the water body and clear the waterways that bring water to the pond. Once it rains, the water body will receive water without any issue and it will definitely recharge groundwater sources," he said.
He added that the government has allocated Rs 512 crore to desilt water bodies across the state. "At Nagamma Naickenpalayam, along with the government's effort, some NGOs and volunteers are involved in the desilting work. I came for its inauguration and some people attempted to prevent us. It was handled by the police. There are 245 ponds in Sulur constituency alone and we have submitted an estimate for desilting and setting up a treatment plant at Sulur twin lakes," he said.