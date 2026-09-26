Stone hurled at MLA during pond desilting inauguration near Sulur

COIMBATORE: Tension gripped Nagamma Naickenpalayam near Sulur in Coimbatore district on Friday after unidentified persons allegedly hurled stones at Sulur TVK MLA NM Sukumar during the inauguration of desilting work of a pond.

A pond at Nagamma Naickenpalayam is a major water source for the area. Locals said rainwater stored in the pond helps recharge wells and borewells and supports agriculture. To augment groundwater recharge, the water body was planned to be desilted.

However, a section of locals, allegedly triggered by opposition parties, opposed the work alleging that it was a plan to bring treated sewage water to the pond. As a section of residents announced a protest against the desilting, police protection was provided for the event.

On Friday, those opposing the project raised slogans against the plan. As the situation turned into a scuffle, someone from the crowd pelted a stone at the MLA, but it landed before him, sources said.

Following the incident, officials from the Revenue Department and Water Resources Department held talks with locals in the presence of the MLA to explain the desilting plan.