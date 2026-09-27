Coimbatore

Couple among three booked for Rs 20 lakh job fraud on pretext of UK employment in Coimbatore

The trio allegedly failed to arrange employment or a visa and continued to deceive the complainant by giving false reasons, police said.
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Express News Service
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COIMBATORE: The Kattoor police have booked a case against three persons, including a couple in Coimbatore, on charges of swindling `20 lakh under the pretext of arranging a job in the UK.

The suspects were identified as K Aravindkumar, his wife Yuganya Vincent, and their friend Thanga Robinson. The case was registered based on a complaint from Manoah Kingston (40) of NVN Layout, New Siddhapudur.

According to police, the complainant was introduced to Aravindkumar through a relative. Aravindkumar introduced his friend Thanga Robinson, who claimed to be a businessman residing in the UK. They assured Kingston that they could arrange employment in the UK through a concern run by Aravindkumar and his wife, Yuganya.

Believing their representation, the complainant paid `10 lakh via an online transaction on December 8, 2023, to Aravindkumar and Yuganya. Between February 14 and 17, 2024, he paid another `10 lakh online to Aravindkumar and Thanga Robinson.

The trio allegedly failed to arrange employment or a visa and continued to deceive the complainant by giving false reasons, police said.

Based on his complaint filed on September 25, Kattoor police in the city registered a case under charges of cheating. No arrest has been made so far. Further investigation is ongoing, and it is suspected that they could have cheated many people, police said.

Coimbatore
Kattoor police station

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