Couple among three booked for Rs 20 lakh job fraud on pretext of UK employment in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: The Kattoor police have booked a case against three persons, including a couple in Coimbatore, on charges of swindling `20 lakh under the pretext of arranging a job in the UK.

The suspects were identified as K Aravindkumar, his wife Yuganya Vincent, and their friend Thanga Robinson. The case was registered based on a complaint from Manoah Kingston (40) of NVN Layout, New Siddhapudur.

According to police, the complainant was introduced to Aravindkumar through a relative. Aravindkumar introduced his friend Thanga Robinson, who claimed to be a businessman residing in the UK. They assured Kingston that they could arrange employment in the UK through a concern run by Aravindkumar and his wife, Yuganya.

Believing their representation, the complainant paid `10 lakh via an online transaction on December 8, 2023, to Aravindkumar and Yuganya. Between February 14 and 17, 2024, he paid another `10 lakh online to Aravindkumar and Thanga Robinson.

The trio allegedly failed to arrange employment or a visa and continued to deceive the complainant by giving false reasons, police said.

Based on his complaint filed on September 25, Kattoor police in the city registered a case under charges of cheating. No arrest has been made so far. Further investigation is ongoing, and it is suspected that they could have cheated many people, police said.