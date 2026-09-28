CCMC to levy commercial vacant land tax on turfs

COIMBATORE: Owners of private vacant lands that have been converted into commercial sports turf in Coimbatore will have to pay a higher vacant land tax, with the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) deciding to classify such properties as commercially used vacant lands.

The decision follows demands from councillors, who pointed out that several vacant plots across the city were being converted into football and other open-air sports turfs where users are charged fees. Since the properties are being used for commercial purposes, councillors had sought an appropriate tax structure.

Accordingly, the CCMC council, through Resolution No. 592 passed on September 11, 2026, has fixed a commercial vacant land tax based on the zone in which the property is located.

Under the revised classification, commercial-use vacant land will attract a tax of Rs 15 per sq ft in Zone A, Rs 10 per sq ft in Zone B and Rs 5 per sq ft in Zone C.

Officials said the move was being implemented under the provisions of the Tamil Nadu Urban Local Bodies Act and applicable rules. The civic body has now invited objections from members of the public, landowners and concerned establishments over the proposed classification and taxation.

CCMC Commissioner Katta Ravi Teja said objections can be submitted in writing to the assistant commissioner (revenue) at the corporation's main office within 30 days from the date of publication of the notice.

The corporation clarified that objections received after the stipulated 30-day period will not be considered.