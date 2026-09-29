Coimbatore schools warned against conducting special classes during exam leave

COIMBATORE: Officers of the school education department in Coimbatore have warned school heads of stringent action if they conduct special classes during the quarterly examination leave.

The warning was issued following information that a few private schools planned to hold special classes on Monday.

An education officer, on condition of anonymity, told TNIE that the quarterly examination leave began on Monday and schools will reopen on October 5.

"The school education department has instructed all schools not to conduct special classes for classes 10 and 12 during the leave. Educational officers have also been directed to ensure compliance. We received information that a few schools in Pollachi planned to conduct special classes on Monday, and we warned of action. No classes were held on Monday, and we will continue to monitor the situation," he said.