Radisson Blu MBD Hotel at Noida bags hospitality award

Mrs Satish Bala Malhotra, Chairperson, MBD Group, thanked all the employees for their contribution and hard work which brought these awards their way.

Published: 09th December 2019 11:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2019 11:29 AM   |  A+A-

(Second from left) Satish Bala Malhotra, Chairperson of MBD Group, with her team

(Second from left) Satish Bala Malhotra, Chairperson of MBD Group, with her team. (Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

Radisson Blu MBD Hotel, Noida, has been bestowed with “Pride of Ownership Recognition” and the “Pride of Ownership” awards. The awards were conferred by the Radisson Hotel Group for exceptional performance and impeccable hospitality in F&B services.

The second hospitality venture of MBD Group, Radisson Blu Hotel MBD Ludhiana, which is the first five star luxury hotel in the region, too bagged “Pride of Ownership Recognition” award.

“It’s a very proud moment for all of us at MBD as these awards reinstate our commitment towards providing bespoke luxury experience and setting new milestones in the hospitality segment,” said Mrs Satish Bala Malhotra, Chairperson, MBD Group,  after receiving the award. She also thanked all the employees for their contribution and hard work which brought these awards their way. “These awards are a testament to the success of our efforts,” said Monica Malhotra Kandhari, MD, MBD Group.

