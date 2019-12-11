Home Cities Delhi

Delhi High Court directs police to provide security to JNU VC, others amid protests

The students are on protest after JNU administration gave its nod to the new hostel manual, including fee hike. 

JNU protest

JNU students during the protest march demanding fee hike, in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday directed Delhi Police to provide adequate security to JNU Vice-Chancellor, Registrar and other officials for ensuring proper functioning of the University from Thursday.

The High Court has given the University's administration time till today evening to hold talks with the agitating students, and get the area within 100m from the administrative block cleared, so that theRegistrar and other officials could resume work.

Earlier, the JNU International Students' Association had written a letter to Course Professors at JNU requesting them to "find alternative measures of academic evaluation at earliest for international scholars."

Delhi Police on Monday resorted to lathicharge after a clash with protesting Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students, who were marching towards Rashtrapati Bhawan on Monday.

The students were marching from JNU campus to Rashtrapati Bhawan seeking to meet President over fee hike issue.

A four-member committee of Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) met a delegation of Ministry of Human Resource Development on November 29, following which, the union president had said that the strike will not be called off until their demands are met.

Several cases have also been registered against students over vandalism, etc, since they started their strike over five weeks ago against hostel fee hike.

