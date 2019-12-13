Home Cities Delhi

Delhi polls: BJP youth wing plans cycle rally, discussions, youth carnival

The responsibility of this extensive drive targeting the AAP government lies with the Delhi BJP’s youth wing.

BJP flag

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By Parvez Sultan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Meetings at thousands of locations, discussions in college canteens, a cycle rally, and a youth carnival at Jantar Mantar are being planned by the BJP for a mega campaign to reach out to young voters, especially college students, for the Delhi elections.

The responsibility of this extensive drive targeting the AAP government lies with the Delhi BJP’s youth wing. Under the leadership of former AAP MLA Kapil Mishra, young workers will host 3.5 lakh corner meetings at cafes, malls, and other popular places frequented by the youth.

The BJP will use this opportunity to collect suggestions and expectations from the young voters, which may find place in poll manifesto.  Delhi BJP youth wing president Sunil Yadav said that to make the entire campaign more effective, it had been divided into eight programmes, which would culminate at Jantar Mantar on January 12.

“We have already started a placard campaign. Our young leaders stand at traffic signals and outside the colleges carrying posters highlighting the failed schemes for youth proposed by the AAP. We will identify ‘influential’ youths in every Assembly constituency and organise discussions on benefits of the future BJP government in Delhi,” he said.

On Thursday, the youth wing launched “#I_Feel_Betrayed” campaign at Vishwavidyalaya Metro Station and Ramjas College, which was led by Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta. “After the formation of the AAP government, development works have come to a standstill in Delhi. Instead of working on the ground, it is busy in self promotion through costly advertisements. In its manifesto, the AAP had promised to provide eight lakh jobs to the youth but Arvind Kejriwal forgot to fulfill his promises,” Gupta told a gathering.

Youth wing workers will hold a cycle rally, ‘Main Huun Dilli’, simultaneously in all 272 wards on New Year, Yadav said. “Between December 15 and January 10, the party will organise discussions at college canteens.”

Threat call
A case has been registered on the complaint of BJP leader Vinay Katiyar after he alleged getting death threat on his mobile phone from an unknown caller

