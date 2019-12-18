Left delegation demands probe by SC judge into police action at Jamia, AMU

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A delegation of ‘class and mass’ organisations met the students, teachers and officials of Jamia Millia Islamia and denounced the ‘unwarranted’ police action at the university campus on Tuesday.

The delegation comprised Left-leaning members including Hannan Mollah, P Krishnaprasad (AIKS), Virendra Gour (CITU), B Venkat (AIAWU), and Aishe Ghosh (JNUSU).

“The police attack on Aligarh Muslim University and the Jamia Milia Islamia University are part of a high-level conspiracy and needs to be investigated by a judge from the Supreme Court. Home Minister Amit Shah must take up the responsibility for the Delhi Police entering forcefully in the university campus and attacking innocent students, including girls,” the delegation said.

It strongly condemned the alleged brutal police atrocities and demanded such incidents should not happen in any campus in future. “A serious allegation has come out that ABVP activists were used by the police to attack students in Jamia and they were also responsible for arson and burning buses. The Delhi Police should come clear on this allegation.”

The Modi government has brought lawlessness and violence by imposing the CAA and NRC, which are aimed to divide the people on religious lines and destroy the secular character of India, the delegation said in a statement. Apart from demanding an end to religious profiling and communal targeting of Muslim students, the group sought an impartial time-bound judicial enquiry and action against the police personnel guilty of perpetrating the attack on students.