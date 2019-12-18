Home Cities Delhi

Left delegation demands probe by SC judge into police action at Jamia, AMU

The Modi government has brought lawlessness and violence by imposing the CAA and NRC, which are aimed to divide the people on religious lines and destroy the secular character of India, the delegation

Published: 18th December 2019 12:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2019 12:34 PM   |  A+A-

Jamia Millia Islamia student Mohammad Mustafa breaks down while narrating his ordeal to the media, in New Delhi on Tuesday | Shekhar yadav

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A delegation of ‘class and mass’ organisations met the students, teachers and officials of Jamia Millia Islamia and denounced the ‘unwarranted’ police action at the university campus on Tuesday. 
The delegation comprised Left-leaning members including Hannan Mollah, P Krishnaprasad (AIKS), Virendra Gour (CITU), B Venkat (AIAWU), and Aishe Ghosh (JNUSU).

“The police attack on Aligarh Muslim University and the Jamia Milia Islamia University are part of a high-level conspiracy and needs to be investigated by a judge from the Supreme Court. Home Minister Amit Shah must take up the responsibility for the Delhi Police entering forcefully in the university campus and attacking innocent students, including girls,” the delegation said.

It strongly condemned the alleged brutal police atrocities and demanded such incidents should not happen in any campus in future. “A serious allegation has come out that ABVP activists were used by the police to attack students in Jamia and they were also responsible for arson and burning buses. The Delhi Police should come  clear on this allegation.” 

The Modi government has brought lawlessness and violence by imposing the CAA and NRC, which are aimed to divide the people on religious lines and destroy the secular character of India, the delegation said in a statement. Apart from demanding an end to religious profiling and communal targeting of Muslim students, the group sought an impartial time-bound judicial enquiry and action against the police personnel guilty of perpetrating the attack on students.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jamia Millia Islamia Citizenship Act
India Matters
Citizenship Act stir: Being in denial about dissent may cost BJP dear
Ayesha Renna argues with the police after they beat up a fellow student during the protest | Arun Kumar
Meet the women protesters trending on Twitter after the Jamia standoff
Sana Ganguly. (Photo | Instagram/sanaganguly Verified)
Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana lashes out at CAA with excerpt from Khushwant Singh
Image for representational purposes.
Further relief for Jio rivals as TRAI extends IUC regime for a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prabhu Chawla
Is Citizenship Amendment Act meant to save Constitution or mere vote bank politics?
Chennai students continue to protest against CAA
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities continued to extend support to students of Delhi's Jamia University all through Tuesday even as many of them lashed out at the government over rising anti-CAA tension. (Photo | PTI)
Vicky Kaushal to Huma Qureshi: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about Jamia violence
After days of silence, the Malayalam movie industry has finally come out against the controversial Citizenship Act with prominent actors rallying to support those protesting against the new law. (Photos | Facebook)
Citizenship Amendment Act stir: From Parvathy to Mammootty, Malayalam movie world reacts to student crackdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp