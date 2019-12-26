Anti- CAA protests: Two accused in Delhi's Seelampur violence incident seek bail

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Two accused of the December 19 Seelampur violence have filed bail plea before the Karkardooma court, here on Thursday.

The plea, filed by Moinuddin and Yusuf Ali through advocate Zakir Raza, is likely to be heard on Friday. In their petition, the two said they had clean records and were never involved in any criminal activities.

The advocate said the duo would not run away and could not tamper with evidence. They have assured that they will follow every order of the court.