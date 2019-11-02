ASI set to excavate Purana Qila yet again

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In its quest to unravel more hidden facets of the historic Purana Qila site, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has decided to excavate the fort once again.



The final go-ahead to the proposal for the same along with eight other heritage sites in — Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Gujarat, Andhra, Madhya Pradesh, and Haryana — was given on Friday.

“A decision has been taken for which budget is to be allocated. The site is to be marked, where digging will be conducted. It may take at least four-six weeks to start the work on the ground,” said an official.

He confirmed that the fresh excavation would be done at a different location from the previous one.



Earlier, the ASI held similar exercises within the ramparts of the 16th-century fort built by Pasthun ruler Sher Shah Suri and second Mughal emperor Humayun in 1954-55, 1969-1973, (under the supervision of archaeologist BB Lal) and 2014-08, overseen by Vasant Kumar Swarnkar.

Artefacts — sickles, parers, terracotta toys, kiln-burnt bricks and painted grey bowls and dishes belonging to the Mauryan period of third century BC recovered during the excavation are exhibited at the Archaeological Museum inside the fort complex.

“Painted grey ware, dating back to 1500 BC, and other objects including pottery articles from Maurya to Shunga, Kushana, Gupta, Rajput, Sultanates and Mughal periods were the findings from three previous excavations,” said an ASI official.

According to the ASI, a village-Indrapat — at the site, existed until 1913, was the direct descendant of the Mahabharat’s Indraprastha, founded by the Pandavas after the famous Kuru War.