After three-year wait, GB Pant Hospital gets new MRI machine for Rs 16 crore

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Govind Ballabh Pant hospital, the biggest super-speciality hospital run by Delhi government, got a new 3T MRI machine on Thursday that costs around Rs 16 crore.



For the past three years, the hospital did not have an MRI machine as the last one had broken down in February 2016. Since then, the patients had to be sent to other hospitals or private diagnostic centres for MRI.

“With this machine, our target is to serve 50 patients per day. This will also reduce the burden from other government hospitals and now we won’t have to refer to other places. This machine is one of the best available in the market and the test reports are very precise,” said Dr S M Raheja, medical superintendent of the hospital.

With the addition of this facility, Raheja said that the hospital would now be able to perform Cardian MR examination in addition to all routine and advanced examinations including functional imaging for patients suffering with diseases pertaining to neurology, chest and gastroenterology.

“The addition of this facility would go a long way in providing state of the art diagnostic services, free of cost to the needy patients. This will also help with research work,” Raheja stated.



Apart from GB Pant Hospital, the neighbouring Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital is another state government hospitals with an MRI machine.