Home Cities Delhi

After three-year wait, GB Pant Hospital gets new MRI machine for Rs 16 crore

For the past three years, the hospital did not have an MRI machine as the last one had broken down in February 2016.

Published: 15th November 2019 07:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2019 09:17 AM   |  A+A-

The patients had to be sent to other hospitals or private diagnostic centres for MRI.

The patients had to be sent to other hospitals or private diagnostic centres for MRI.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Govind Ballabh Pant hospital, the biggest super-speciality hospital run by Delhi government, got a new 3T MRI machine on Thursday that costs around Rs 16 crore.

For the past three years, the hospital did not have an MRI machine as the last one had broken down in February 2016. Since then, the patients had to be sent to other hospitals or private diagnostic centres for MRI.

“With this machine, our target is to serve 50 patients per day. This will also reduce the burden from other government hospitals and now we won’t have to refer to other places. This machine is one of the best available in the market and the test reports are very precise,” said Dr S M Raheja, medical superintendent of the hospital.

With the addition of this facility, Raheja said that the hospital would now be able to perform Cardian MR examination in addition to all routine and advanced examinations including functional imaging for patients suffering with diseases pertaining to neurology, chest and gastroenterology.

“The addition of this facility would go a long way in providing state of the art diagnostic services, free of cost to the needy patients. This will also help with research work,” Raheja stated.

Apart from GB Pant Hospital, the neighbouring Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital is another state government hospitals with an MRI machine.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
GB Pant hospital
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | AP)
No more small steps, PM Modi must go big to turn around India's flagging economy
Shafali Verma (Photo | @BCCIWomen)
Once a girl in boy's disguise, Shafali Verma could be women's cricket's next superstar 
Purushotham Reddy (4), who was studying UKG, fell into the vessel on Wednesday while playing with his friends. (Photo | ANI)
Four-year-old boy dies after falling into hot sambar, school authorities booked for negligence
Rohan Narayana Murthy. (Photo | Facebook)
Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy's son Rohan to get married in December 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lawyer Prashant Bhushan addresses a press conference on the Rafale review judgement in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
The CBI must register an FIR in the Rafale deal: Former BJP leader Arun Shourie
One year of Gaja: When 12000 chickens were killed overnight
Gallery
Waters are rising in Venice where the tide is reaching exceptional levels just three days after the Italian lagoon city experienced its worst flooding in more than 50 years. (Photo | AP)
Post flood, Italy declares state of emergency in Venice
It has been 30 years since a 16-year-old Indian batsman made his debut in what was then one of the toughest places in the world. Sachin Tendulkar has since broken almost every batting record that matters and the story of his illustrious career gains some
30 years since Sachin Tendulkar's Test debut: 10 mindblowing world records held by the Master Blaster
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp