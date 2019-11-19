Home Cities Delhi

Delhi government approves setting up of three hospitals

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who heads the government’s Expenditure Finance Committee, approved the projects on Monday. Construction will begin in two months.

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia (Photo | PTI)

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi government has announced that it will set up three new hospitals — Madipur, Hastsal and Jwalapuri — with a capacity of 650 beds each. 

While Madipur is an urban slum area in West Delhi, Hastsal (near Vikaspuri) and Jwalapuri (in Nangloi area) are largely home to an urban, rural and semi-urban population. According to government sources, the locations were selected considering their high population density and lack of hospitals in the vicinity. 

The three hospitals will cater to a population of over 40 lakh, who currently travel approximately 5 kms to the nearest government facility  — Guru Gobind Singh Hospital. Health Minister Satyendar Jain said, “Our aim is to take quality healthcare to people, irrespective of their income status. We want to bring healthcare units close to people’s home so that they don’t have to spend their money travelling far.”

