Home Cities Delhi

Two dead, one injured after coming in contact with chemical spilt on road in Delhi

They started experiencing a burning sensation on their bodies allegedly after they came in contact with the liquid chemical.

Published: 25th November 2019 01:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2019 01:11 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder,suicide, die, dead

Image used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Two men died and another was injured allegedly after coming in contact with an unknown chemical spilt on the road when their motorcycle slipped near Kashmere Gate here, police said on Sunday.

The deceased have been identified as Mahesh Chand (23), a resident of Gyanpur and Shivam (21), a resident of Rohini, they said, adding that 22-year-old Monu Sharma, a resident of Usmanpur, is undergoing treatment in a hospital.

According to police, the incident took place on Saturday at around 5.45 am when three persons were returning on their motorcycle via Pul Duffrian after attending a marriage.

Their two-wheeler slipped on the main road due to some chemical spilt on the main road, suspected to have leaked from another vehicle.

They started experiencing a burning sensation on their bodies allegedly after they came in contact with the liquid chemical, a senior police official said.

The picket staff from Kashmere Gate police station deployed in the area immediately took them to Aruna Asaf Ali Hospital, from where they were referred to JPN Hospital, the official added.

Two of them died during the course of treatment while the third injured person is undergoing treatment at the JPN Hospital, he said.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway to identify the vehicle from which the said chemical leaked.

A crime team visited the spot and picked up samples to identify the nature and name of the chemical, the police said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi Delhi accident
India Matters
Shia Waqf Board chairman Syed Wasim Rizvi. (Photo | ANI)
Will build hospital on the 5-acre land: Shia Waqf Board on Ayodhya verdict
The job fair for the LGBTQ community was the first of its kind in the city. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
LGBTQ job fair draws accolades, opens up new career paths for community
Representational Image
RBI’s recent policy tweaks gives children their own bank accounts
Banaras Hindu University (File photo | PTI)
Amid BHU row, Belur college appoints Muslim teacher in Sanskrit department

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karimpur Assembly constituency candidate Jay Prakash Majumdar (Photo | ANI)
West Bengal BJP candidate alleges assault by TMC workers
Supreme Court of India in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
SC reserves order on Maharashtra floor test for November 26 after hearing all sides
Gallery
TAYLOR SWIFT: The 29-year-old Pop artist, Taylor Swift, surpassed Michael Jackson’s record of 24 awards as she won artist of the decade at AMAs 2019. (Photo | AP)
American Music Awards 2019: Taylor Swift breaks 'King of Pop' Michael Jackson's record and more
Today marks the third death anniversary of Fidel Castro. Here are some of the rare photos of the Cuban revolutionary who defied US for 50 years. (File Photo | AFP)
Fidel Castro death anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the Cuban revolutionary who defied US for 50 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp