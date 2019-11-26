Home Cities Delhi

Annual Comic Con Cosplay workshop in Delhi highlights dos and don'ts

The workshop was hosted by Akshay Churi, winner of Championship of Cosplay 2019 and Delhi’s top cosplayer Navita. 

Published: 26th November 2019 08:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2019 08:16 AM   |  A+A-

Spiderman, comic con,

A child poses with a cosplayer dressed as Spiderman. (Photo| ENS)

By Express News Service

Gearing up for the ninth edition of the country’s top pop culture experience, Comic Con India, Maruti Suzuki Arena Delhi Comic Con, organised its annual Cosplay Workshop at Raasta in Green Park.

The workshop took fans through the entire process of crafting their own costumes in addition to helping them understand how and where they can obtain costumes, props, wigs, as well what it takes to be a cosplay champion.

The workshop also highlighted the basic dos and don’ts of this art form. 

“The cosplay workshop enables us to connect with aspiring cosplayers and inspire them to pursue their passion. It provides participants an opportunity to learn from top names in the industry on what it takes to be a true cosplayer,” said Jatin Verma, Founder, Comic Con India. 

Considering the growth of India’s Cosplay community, Comic Con India has introduced a new Cosplay contest format. At the main Comic Con India event in New Delhi, scheduled from 20-22 December 2019, the contest will have two categories – Indian Championships of Cosplay 2019 Delhi Qualifier and Delhi Comic Con Cosplay Championship 2019. 

The Indian Championships of Cosplay 2019 Delhi Qualifier will see participants apply to complete online. Pre-selected participants will then go through a stage display session and compete on three parameters – needlework, FX and armour. Each day, the winners of the Delhi qualifier will not only win awards but will also qualify to participate in the Indian Championship of Cosplay 2019, followed by a chance to represent India at the Crown World Championship of Cosplay in Chicago.

The Delhi Comic Con Cosplay Championship 2019 will be a celebration of all pop culture where participants can register on-ground at the venue, and compete on the Arena stage to win the grand prize. 

