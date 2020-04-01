No need to extend lockdown if coronavirus is contained: AAP MP Sushil Gupta

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Amid nationwide lockdown and exodus of migrant labourers who are facing hardships, Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Gupta on Tuesday said that lockdown should not be "extended" if the coronavirus is contained.

"If there is no proof of community spread of the virus then lockdown should not be extended," Gupta said. While he said that the lockdown is necessary to control the pandemic, the Delhi government is doing good work to help people.

When asked why there is an exodus of migrant labourers, Gupta said, "people are afraid and hungry", and we are helping them with food and shelter. He said that he is running a community kitchen in Hiran Kudna village in west Delhi and feeding 2000 people a day in Jhuggi clusters in areas like Kirari, Madipur, Kirti Nagar with the help of NGOs attached to him.

Gupta slammed the Union Government for not helping the people directly and left it to the state government and the lockdown was in haste as people did not get time to prepare.