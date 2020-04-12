Lockdown: 'Fake' website issuing ration cards in Delhi, case registered

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A case has been registered following a complaint by the Food and Civil Supplies department about a "fake" website issuing ration cards, according to a Delhi government statement issued on Sunday.

The Crime Branch of Delhi Police has registered the case against unknown persons running the website, rationcardagent.co.in, it said.

The website allegedly sought a fee of Rs 407 for issuance of a ration card.

The Delhi government is undertaking relief operations during the coronavirus lockdown and providing free ration to card holders and also those who have applied for it.

"Cheating the public and playing fraud on the government at this critical juncture is a crime against humanity.

The guilty persons should be immediately arrested and sternly proceeded against for violating various provisions of law," Delhi Food minister Imran Hussain said.

He expressed concern over the damage the "fake" website can cause to the poor in need of food.

Personal information submitted by the applicants may also be misused by the persons running the website, he said.

The Crime Branch of Delhi Police has registered an FIR under section 420 of the Indian Penal Code and under Section 66D of the IT Act.

It has also launched an investigation into the matter.

The minister has directed the commissioner, food supply, to provide necessary assistance to the police for expeditious investigation into the matter and bringing guilty to book without any delay, the statement added.

Hussain appealed to the people to be alert and not fall prey to vested interests.

The government is providing free ration to the needy and no money is being charged to generate e-coupons for ration, he added.