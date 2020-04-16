STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi hospital sacks doctor for social media post

Piyush Singh was then given 24 hours to explain himself, however the termination after a month has left Singh questioning.

Published: 16th April 2020 04:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2020 04:52 PM   |  A+A-

Social Media

For representational purposes

By IANS

NEW DELHI: A doctor from North Delhi Municipal Corporation's (North DMC) Hindu Rao Hospital was terminated by the hospital authorities allegedly after he posted a video on his social media page complaining about the mismanagement in the hospital. "The Doctor in the Orthopedics department is terminated from his services with immediate effect for bringing disrepute to the institution," a letter from the hospital said.

The doctor, however, has refuted the allegations made by the hospital administration and claimed that the termination came after he distributed face shields procured through an NGO, among the residents doctors.

"I had distributed face shields among the doctors which I got from an NGO, but the Medical Superintendent of the hospital told me to return them. I even tried getting them back but the other doctors denied returning them, and now this has caused me the job," doctor Piyush Singh, DNB (Ortho) told IANS.

However, senior authorities in the hospital claimed that the termination came for a video that Singh posted about a month ago, where he was seen showing leaking water from hospital ceiling and other mismanagement. Singh was also given a show cause notice for the same by the hospital authorities.

"You have bypassed the available channels to you for addressing your grievance and directly recorded it to social media, which is an objection," the letter issued on March 16 read.

Singh was then given 24 hours to explain himself, however the termination after a month has left Singh questioning.

"I had then written various apology letters and also explained myself before each authorities that I did not post the video, but had just shared someone else's post on my timeline. I was told that the matter and over and I continued to go to the office," Singh claimed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Delhi hospital COVID 19 COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Updates  Coronavirus Latest Updates
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
Unmasked: Cotton fabric cannot stop corona, warn experts
Image for representational purpose only
Inflation awaits us after lockdown: Prof Deshpande of Institute for Social and Economic Change
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Lockdown extension: Fresh relaxation of services that interests common man
The bat-man connection: Will it help or hurt us?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
98-year-old Koushalya. (Photo | Shiba Prasad Sahu, EPS)
Ageless in the time of COVID-19: 98-year-old impatiently waits to reopen Chennai eatery
Devotees throng chariot pulling festival in COVID-19 hotspot, police file FIR
Gallery
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Coronavirus lockdown extension: Electricians to mechanics, here are fresh relaxation of services, activities that common citizens should know about
'The jingoist nation and nationalism have got weaponised by the political class to destroy dissent and polarize people. The mass frenzy has accomplished complete derationalization and inversion of meanings where destroyers of the nation become deshbhakts
Elgar Parishad case: Anand Teltumbde writes an open letter to people of India before NIA arrest; notable parts you don't want to miss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp