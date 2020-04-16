Delhi hospital sacks doctor for social media post

By IANS

NEW DELHI: A doctor from North Delhi Municipal Corporation's (North DMC) Hindu Rao Hospital was terminated by the hospital authorities allegedly after he posted a video on his social media page complaining about the mismanagement in the hospital. "The Doctor in the Orthopedics department is terminated from his services with immediate effect for bringing disrepute to the institution," a letter from the hospital said.

The doctor, however, has refuted the allegations made by the hospital administration and claimed that the termination came after he distributed face shields procured through an NGO, among the residents doctors.

"I had distributed face shields among the doctors which I got from an NGO, but the Medical Superintendent of the hospital told me to return them. I even tried getting them back but the other doctors denied returning them, and now this has caused me the job," doctor Piyush Singh, DNB (Ortho) told IANS.

However, senior authorities in the hospital claimed that the termination came for a video that Singh posted about a month ago, where he was seen showing leaking water from hospital ceiling and other mismanagement. Singh was also given a show cause notice for the same by the hospital authorities.

"You have bypassed the available channels to you for addressing your grievance and directly recorded it to social media, which is an objection," the letter issued on March 16 read.

Singh was then given 24 hours to explain himself, however the termination after a month has left Singh questioning.

"I had then written various apology letters and also explained myself before each authorities that I did not post the video, but had just shared someone else's post on my timeline. I was told that the matter and over and I continued to go to the office," Singh claimed.