Defence Colony RWA president blasts news channel for misreporting his death

Singh, however, said that he did not hold any malice against the news channel, but advised them to report responsibly in these tough times.

Major (retd) Ranjit Singh

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: RWA president of Defence Colony Major (retd) Ranjit Singh on Thursday slammed a national news channel after it allegedly misreported his death due to coronavirus.  

“A news channel had misreported the news of my death due to coronavirus... it has caused a shock and sadness to all my near and dear ones. It was a stressful moment for my family. There should have
been at least one attempt by the channel to cross-check with me,” Singh told this newspaper.

Singh said in the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, he started receiving calls from his relatives based in the UK and the US after the news channel flashed about his demise. Soon, he realised something was wrong. He also took to Twitter demanding apology from the reporter.    

Singh, however, said that he did not hold any malice against the news channel, but advised them to report responsibly in these tough times.

“After I took to the social media, I received a call from the channel, which apologised about the misreporting. Therefore, I have clarified that I don’t hold any grudges against them (the channel and reporter) as these are stressful times,” Singh said, adding that it was another resident of Defence Colony who died of the virus.

“The residents of my areas were taken by surprise when they saw the news because I was fit in the morning,” the retired Army officer said.

Def col resident dies
Ranjit Singh said it wasn’t him but another resident in the colony who died due to the Covid-19. This is the only house where people tested positive. While others from the family recovered, the eldest one could not, he said.

