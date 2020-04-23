Now I have a better work-life balance, says CEO of Housejoy Sanchit Gaurav on COVID-19 lockdown

Rajkumari Sharma Tankha By

Express News Service

Initially, COVID-19 seemed to be just another outbreak like H1N1. But soon we got to know it is much graver. Since we are into the business of construction, renovation, interiors, and home maintenance, we were the first ones to be hit by the lockdown. As soon as the lockdown began, we adopted a WFH system for our backend teams.

While the situation has impacted our business severely, it has taught all of us to adapt to a new way of life. I am an early riser and my day starts with some physical exercise and meditation. After breakfast, I feel ready to dive into my professional commitments. A typical workday now starts at around 10:00am when I conduct meetings with various departmental heads via video calls. Then, I get busy with responding to calls related to business communication and coordination.

I have a better work-life balance with WFH. The biggest plus point is the quality time it has given me for bonding with my family during lunch. I have two kids and they are delighted to have this additional time at home. I am able to devote more time to my wife and kids now.

The second half of my day encompasses various team reviews with sales, marketing, and design departments. The conversations are usually related to the progress of work. Despite the lockdown, it has been our constant endeavour to provide the best customer experience, and we are making necessary strategic changes to ensure that construction schedules are not delayed.

I spend my evenings communicating with other start-up founders and investors. We regularly discuss ways to help each other and talk about the post-lockdown business operations. I usually wrap up all my meetings by 8:00 pm as the after-hours are exclusively for my family.

Occasionally, I spend time chatting with my friends and neighbours on topics related to the ongoing pandemic and how to improve the situation in our neighbourhood. We also discuss steps that can be taken to ensure the safety of all residents and provide adequate care to our senior citizens. I am also engaged in various charitable activities and prefer helping the local unemployed people in finding work opportunities.

My weekends are free for my family and the Housejoy team. I make an exception to this rule only in case of an urgent need.

Although the lockdown comes with its own set of personal and professional challenges, there is no denying the precious hours it has allowed us to spend with people who are most important to us. Let us see this as an opportunity to do things we may not have been able to do otherwise. After all, such summer vacations for adults are not a recurring thing.