Delhi Police allow Rishi Kapoor's daughter Riddhima to travel to Mumbai amid lockdown

Along with Riddhima, five other people -- Bharat Sahni, Samara Sahni, Akshay Sahni and Drigalakshmi Rai -- got permission to travel to Mumbai.

Published: 30th April 2020 02:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2020 09:22 PM   |  A+A-

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni

The late actor's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni took to Instagram with a heartfelt message for her father. (Photo | Instagram)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has granted permission to Riddhima Sahni, daughter of actor Rishi Kapoor who passed away on Thursday morning, to travel to Mumbai for his last rites amid the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown, a senior officer said.

"Along with Riddhima, four other people -- Bharat Sahni, Samara Sahni, Akshay Sahni and Drigalakshmi Rai -- got permission to travel to Mumbai," Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) R P Meena said.

Riddhima Sahni lives in southeast Delhi.

The 67-year-old actor, who was suffering from cancer, died in a Mumbai hospital.

His death comes a day after his 'D-Day' co-star Irrfan Khan passed away due to cancer.

The Delhi Police also paid tribute to both the actors.

"Two of the finest personalities of the film world, who made us laugh and cry with their performances, are not among us today.

Delhi Police pays them an emotional tribute," it tweeted.

Rishi Kapoor, a third generation actor of the famous Kapoor dynasty, was taken to the H N Reliance Hospital by his family on Wednesday.

His family said the actor remained "jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents".

"Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him," the family said in a statement, adding the actor would like to be "remembered with a smile and not with tears".

On Wednesday, Irrfan Khan (54), lost his battle with a rare form of cancer and died in a Mumbai hospital.

He was buried at the Versova graveyard in the afternoon.

