STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Five Delhi University students win global competition at Harvard

School of Business and Economics, Brazil and John Hopkins University were declared the first and second runners-up, respectively.

Published: 30th April 2020 08:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2020 09:00 AM   |  A+A-

medal, winner, won

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Five students of Delhi University’s Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business Studies (SSCBS) have won the Global Case Competition at Harvard University (GCCH) 2020, by beating more than 140 rival teams of top universities such as Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), John Hopkins University, HEC Paris and London Business School.

“The teams are given three weeks to prepare and submit a solution and the competition is usually held at Harvard University in Cambridge. However,  this year due to the pandemic situation, the competition was organised through video submissions and video conferencing,” said an official.The students who bagged the prize are Sparsh Sehgal, Ojas Jhamb, Kunal Vats, Raghav Nath and Aanand Negi pursuing  BMS and BBA(FIA) courses at SSCBS.

School of Business and Economics, Brazil and John Hopkins University were declared the first and second runners-up, respectively.“It has been a dream come true for us. Winning it has been surreal. This edition was online as compared to the other rounds held at Harvard, and we were able to adapt to the new format effectively. We’re really glad that this competition happened despite the ongoing pandemic,” said a statement by the students.

The results were announced on April 26, through  the official Facebook and LinkedIn handles of the competition, with a cash prize of $10,000.“I am glad that our students are achieving international laurels and bringing positive news specially during such troubling times,” said Poonam Verma, Principal, Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business Studies.

Organised through video-conferencing
The global competition is usually organised at Harvard University in Cambridge. However,  this year due to the pandemic, the competition was organised through video submissions and video conferencing.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Delhi University students Harvard Competition Global Case Competition
Coronavirus
 Former Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan. (Photo | PTI)
Rs 65,000 crore needed to feed poor, Raghuram Rajan tells Rahul Gandhi
For representational purpose. (Photo | EPS)
Indian doctor in UAE overwhelmed as policeman salutes her for her service
Argnetina footballer Paulo Dybala (Photo | AFP)
Argentinian footballer Paulo Dybala tests positive for fourth time in six weeks
Kochi international airport. (File | PTI)
WATCH: Usually bustling Kochi wears empty look during lockdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rishi Kapoor joined Twitter in January, 2010, and became an instant cyber sensation. Over the past decade he had been, by turns, regaling, informing, and triggering off debates routinely with his blunt statements on social media.
Bidding farewell to a Kapoor son: Remembering Rishi's moves, grooves and stardom
A person sitting at Burma Bazaar near Parry's corner, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The homeless are feeling the pinch of the COVID-19 lockdown
Gallery
Rishi, the second child of actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor and Krishna Raj, was born on September 4, 1952.
'Dard-e-dil dard-e-jigar': Bobby's crush and Chandni's lover, Rishi Kapoor was one of a kind
Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away today at 67 in Mumbai. As Bollywood mourns his demise, here are his top 15 movies you cannot miss.
Rishi Kapoor's versatile journey in Bollywood: Here are his top 15 must watch films
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp