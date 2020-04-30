Five Delhi University students win global competition at Harvard

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Five students of Delhi University’s Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business Studies (SSCBS) have won the Global Case Competition at Harvard University (GCCH) 2020, by beating more than 140 rival teams of top universities such as Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), John Hopkins University, HEC Paris and London Business School.

“The teams are given three weeks to prepare and submit a solution and the competition is usually held at Harvard University in Cambridge. However, this year due to the pandemic situation, the competition was organised through video submissions and video conferencing,” said an official.The students who bagged the prize are Sparsh Sehgal, Ojas Jhamb, Kunal Vats, Raghav Nath and Aanand Negi pursuing BMS and BBA(FIA) courses at SSCBS.

School of Business and Economics, Brazil and John Hopkins University were declared the first and second runners-up, respectively.“It has been a dream come true for us. Winning it has been surreal. This edition was online as compared to the other rounds held at Harvard, and we were able to adapt to the new format effectively. We’re really glad that this competition happened despite the ongoing pandemic,” said a statement by the students.

The results were announced on April 26, through the official Facebook and LinkedIn handles of the competition, with a cash prize of $10,000.“I am glad that our students are achieving international laurels and bringing positive news specially during such troubling times,” said Poonam Verma, Principal, Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business Studies.

Organised through video-conferencing

