STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Tahir Hussain admits his involvement in Northeast Delhi riots: police interrogation report

According to Delhi Police report, the suspended AAP legislator was tasked to collect bottle, petrol, acid, and stones on the roof of his house.

Published: 03rd August 2020 05:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2020 05:57 PM   |  A+A-

Suspended AAP Councillor Tahir Hussain

Suspended AAP Councillor Tahir Hussain (File Photo | ANI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Suspended Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor Tahir Hussain, an accused in Northeast Delhi communal riot cases, has allegedly admitted his role in the violence that took place in February. 

According to the interrogation report of the Delhi Police, Hussain has also admitted that he incited people to unleash violence.

According to the report, Hussain said that he had met former JNU student Umar Khalid at Popular Front of India (PFI) office in Shaheen Bagh on January 8.

According to Delhi Police report, the suspended AAP legislator was tasked to collect bottle, petrol, acid, and stones on the roof of his house.

One of Hussain's acquaintance, Khalid Saifi was given the task to gather people on the streets for protest.
"Khalid Saifi, along with his friend Ishrat Jahan, first started a dharna demonstration in Khureji on the lines of Shaheen Bagh. On February 4, in Abu Fazal Enclave, I met Khalid Saifi for planning the riots," Hussain has allegedly told the police during interrogation.

Further interrogation has reportedly revealed that after meeting with Saifi, Hussain decided to provoke anti-CAA protesters.

"On February 4, in Abu Fazal Enclave, I met Khalid Saifi for planning the riots. It was decided to provoke people sitting on the anti-CAA strike. Khalif Saifi said that something big has to be done at the time of Donald Trump's visit so that the government kneel," he allegedly told to the police.

According to a chargesheet by Delhi Police, Hussain is one of the prime accused in the killing of IB staffer Ankit Sharma, whose body was recovered from a drain in Chand Bagh
 on February 26, during the violence in North East Delhi.

"On February 24, according to our plan, I called several people and told them how to throw stones, petrol bombs, and acid bottles from my roof. I had shifted my family to another place. On 24 February 2020, at about 1:30 pm we started throwing stones," Hussain told the police, according to the report.

A senior police official, privy to the probe, confirmed that Hussain had confessed his involvement in the riots.

"Hussain's alleged role is registered in the police chargesheet. He has accepted his role in Northeast Delhi riots. Further investigation is going on," said the official.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Tahir Hussain Northeast delhi riots Delhi riots
India Matters
A view of deserted roads near Dharavi during the lockdown. (File Photo | PTI)
Cities need to follow Dharavi model to fight COVID: Epidemiologist Dr Giridhara R Babu
People affected by the coronavirus economic downturn line up to receive food parcels in Pretoria, South Africa. (File | AP)
Expect lengthy pandemic: WHO
Madhya Pradesh High Court (Photo | PTI)
Celebrate Rakhi, promise to protect complainant: MP HC's bail conditions for man who molested neighbour
Dr Madhu, making and mailing rakhie for corona warriors in Rohtas.(Photo| EPS)
Women in Bihar make hundreds of rakhis to honour COVID warriors on Raksha Bandhan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Relatives of a hooch tragedy victim get emotional in Tarn Taran on Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Punjab Hooch Tragedy: Over 100 people die due to consumption of spurious liquor
Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Will recover and be back soon: Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa on COVID19
Gallery
India's talismanic skipper, who has been iconic in the recent rise of football's popularity in the subcontinent, turns 36 today. The Bengaluru FC spearhead scaled heights that no other Indian footballer could dream of over a career lasting more than 15 ye
O Captain my Captain!: Seven facts about birthday boy Sunil Chhetri that make every Indian proud
Juventus crashed to their second consecutive defeat as the Serie A champions finished their season with a 3-1 home loss against Roma on Saturday, days before their Champions League campaign resumes. However, they lifted the league trophy as the game was inconsequential in the big picture. IN PIC: Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo, right, and goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon hold the Serie A trophy. (Photo | AP)
Best pictures as Cristiano Ronaldo lifts first Serie A with Juventus 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp