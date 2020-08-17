STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi HC refuses to entertain plea for CBI, ED probe into 'links' between Priyanka Gandhi, Rana Kapoor

The plea alleged that Milind Deora had pressurised Rana Kapoor, who is lodged in jail in another fraud case, to buy the painting.

Published: 17th August 2020 02:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2020 07:31 AM   |  A+A-

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Monday dismissed a petition requesting it to direct the CBI and the ED to take action against Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Milind Deora and Yes Bank co-founder Rana Kapoor for alleged cheating and fraud.

Justice Vibhu Bakhru refused to entertain the plea filed by an NGO alleging that Vadra sold a painting of the former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi to Kapoor for Rs 2 crore even though it was the property of the Congress party.

The plea alleged that Deora had pressurised Kapoor, who is lodged in jail in another fraud case, to buy the painting.

Regarding the plea to direct the investigative agencies to take action, the high court said the concerned trial court, where an FIR is already pending against Kapoor in the Yes Bank scam, will have the jurisdiction to direct the probe and the NGO should approach the lower court.

So far as the plea for lodging FIR against Vadra and Deora is concerned, the NGO has an alternate remedy of filing complaint under section 156(3) of CrPC before the trial court, it said.

‘The Supreme Court in a number of cases has held that it is necessary for a complainant to exhaust all the remedies available to it before approaching the high court. Hence the present petition is dismissed,’ Justice Bakhru said.

The petitioner NGO, Akhil Bhartiya Shanti Pratishthan, sought lodging of FIR against the two Congress leaders and Kapoor for alleged money laundering, cheating, extortion, fraud, and misrepresentation.
The plea alleged that Vadra, in connivance with Deora as partner conspirator, and Kapoor in a pre-planned manner performed an illegal act of money laundering under the garb of sale of the late prime minister’s painting made by painter late MF Hussain.

(With inputs from PTI)

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Enforcement Directorate CBI Delhi HC Rana Kapoor Priyanka Gandhi Yes Bank Rana Kapoor
India Matters
40 per cent of all ministers educated only up to school
The water level in the Godavari is likely to cross the 57-feet mark on Sunday. (Photo | EPS)
Godavari crosses third-warning level at Bhadrachalam
Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries. (Photo | PTI)
Reliance Industries in talks to acquire Urban Ladder, Milkbasket: Report
Shaheen Bagh social activist Shahzad Ali is BJP's new inductee. Some though have questioned the legitimacy of Ali’s role in the movement. (Photo | ANI)
People of minority community from Shaheen Bagh join BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Venkatesh showing the pathetic state of the bridge at his native Hirerayanakunte in Raichur. (Photo| EPS)
Karnataka Rains: Ambulance boy says Raichur bridge still awaits repair
Heavy rainfall led to flooding of homes in Belagavi district’s Annapoorneshwari Nagar | Ashishkrishna HP
Karnataka Rains: Homes in Belagavi inundated, life comes to a standstill
Gallery
This is how heavy rainfall and floods have caused havoc in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana while Godavari river's water levels continue to rise at an alarming rate. (Express photos by S Senbagapandiyan and by special arrangement)
Here is how torrential rains, floods have caused havoc in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana
This is how top Indian cricketers reacted to former captain MS Dhoni's decision to retire from international cricket. (Photos | AP, AFP)
'No words will ever be enough': Virat Kohli to Rishabh Pant, Indian cricketers hail retiring MS Dhoni on Twitter
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp