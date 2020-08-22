Response time of govt’s CATS ambulance service improves

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The response time of the CATS ambulance service has improved from 55 minutes in mid-May to 18 minutes now as the Delhi government has increased the number of such vehicles to 594, according to an official statement.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is personally monitoring the Covid situation. “As per the CM’s instruction, patients are being admitted within 10 minutes of reaching the hospital,” the statement said. “CM instructed for serious patients to be taken to the hospital as soon as possible.

After continuous persuasion of the Delhi chief minister, the number of CATS ambulances increased significantly in Delhi. Till May 15, Delhi had 160 CATS ambulances which increased to 594 by August 10,” it said.