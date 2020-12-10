BSES to hold online hearing for power theft cases

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Adapting to the ‘new normal’, the BSES Rajdhani Power Limited (BRPL) will organise a special virtual Lok Adalat in to settle electricity theft cases in South and West Delhi regions. The BRPL, in association with the Delhi State Legal Services Authority (DSLSA), will organize the first ever online Lok Adalat on December 12 and 13 in Vikaspuri.

Consumers can participate either in person or through their lawyers or authorised representatives through online mode. If a person does not have access to the internet, he/she can still participate in the Lok Adalat by reaching the Permanent Lok Adalat in Vikaspuri and availing the virtual hearing facility at the venue.

“To participate in the online Lok Adalat, all litigants will have to register prior to the Lok Adalat by sending an email to brpl.epla@relianceada.com or by calling 49209419.

All consumers will be required to submit their photo Id and a copy of their theft bill. Lawyers and authorised representatives will need to submit an authorisation letter on behalf of the client/consumer,” the BSES said. According to a BSES spokesperson, “Apart from ensuring reliable power-supply, BSES has launched a host of digital services for consumer convenience.

The latest entrant to join the digital bandwagon is Permanent Lok Adalat (PLA). This online Lok Adalat will further boost the amicable resolution of power-theft cases through the virtual mode.” Since June 2020, BRPL and BYPL have resolved around 4000 cases pertaining to power-theft and billing disputes, almost all of them virtually through the e-PLAs.

After setting the case, the consumer will also have the option of paying the dues online. For convenience, BRPL will also facilitate consumers to apply online for on the spot re-connection or a new-connection after settling the case and paying their dues online the Lok Adalat.

Special Lok Adalat

The online hearing will be organised on December 12-13 between 10 am and 3 pm at the Permanent Lok Adalat 3 at Vikaspuri for on-the-spot settlement of cases. All participants, including judges, court and discoms officials and consumers will connect virtually