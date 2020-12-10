STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi court discharges BJP MP Gautam Gambhir of all charges in cheating case

A Delhi court discharged cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir of all charges in a case of alleged criminal breach of trust and cheating flat buyers.

Published: 10th December 2020 10:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2020 10:50 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi BJP MP Gautam Gambhir

Delhi BJP MP Gautam Gambhir (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court Thursday discharged cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir of all charges in a case of alleged criminal breach of trust and cheating flat buyers.

After discharging the BJP MP from East Delhi, Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Dharmender Singh sent the file back to the District Judge to transfer the matter to the court having jurisdiction as the magistrate's court was constituted exclusively to deal with matters in which MP/MLAs were an accused.

The police had filed a supplementary charge sheet in September last year in the case against Gambhir and several others under various sections, including 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating) and 34 (criminal act is done by several persons in furtherance of the common intention), of the IPC.

Over 50 flat buyers have filed the complaint alleging that they booked flats in a real estate project in Ghaziabad's Indirapuram in 2011 but it did not take off.

Gambhir was a director and brand ambassador of the joint project of Rudra Buildwell Realty Pvt Ltd and H R Infracity Pvt Ltd, against which a case was lodged in 2016 for allegedly duping people of crores of rupees on the pretext of booking apartments in the housing project.

In its charge sheet, the police had alleged that "the developers executed Builder Buyer Agreement with the victims in June-July, 2014 even after the expiry of sanctioned building plan on June 6, 2013. Developers have been demanding and collecting money from the victims unauthorizedly even after June 23, 2013."

"Investors have been deliberately kept in the dark about the litigations involving the proposed site of land. Authorities cancelled the sanction/ approval etc. for the project on April 15, 2015 due to default of payments of requisite licence fees etc. and non-compliance of other formalities," the final report had said.

Besides Gambhir and the firm, the charge sheet also included the names of its other promoters -- Mukesh Khurana, Gautam Mehra and Babita Khurana -- as accused.

The complainants have alleged that "the project was extensively promoted and advertised and Gambhir, as the brand ambassador, helped in attracting and inviting buyers to invest in the project".

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gautam Gambhir Gautam Gambhir Cheating Case Delhi Court
India Matters
Karnataka Deputy CM Ashwath Narayan (Photo | EPS)
Karnataka won't ask IT firms to open offices, WFH may continue: Minister
Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal (File photo| PTI)
Govt considering holding JEE Main four times in 2021: Pokhriyal
Image used for representational purpose only
Stroke could follow post COVID-19 recovery, say Bengaluru doctors
When the water is released, due to the pressure it is air that flows out for the first 10-15 minutes. (Photo | Express)
Whistle for water: TN physics teacher's simple solution to perennial problem 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A model of the proposed new Parliament building in New Delhi Saturday Dec. 5 2020. (Photo | PTI)
New Parliament will fulfil India's aspirations: PM Narendra Modi
People play cricket as the sky is enveloped in smog on the outskirts of New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India's Health Emergencies: Pandemic and Pollution in Delhi
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp