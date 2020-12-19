STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Joint initiative with industries to promote electric vehicles in Delhi

​The department, through Delhi Transco Limited, has identified locations and issued tenders for setting up 100 e-charging stations in Delhi.

Published: 19th December 2020 09:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2020 09:46 AM   |  A+A-

electric vehicles

Delhi government is pushing for increased used of Electric Vehicles in the city. (Representational Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government is planning to create a joint awareness programme with the government departments and industries to promote electric vehicles (EVs) in the city. 

The first meeting of the ‘Delhi Electric Vehicle Forum’ was held on Friday with more than 130 participants from auto, charging and fleet sectors along with civil society organisations and experts attending the virtual meeting. 

The forum serves as a platform for continuous engagement with stakeholders in the EV ecosystem for successful implementation of the Delhi Electric Vehicle Policy, said the Dialogue & Development Commission (DDC) which hosted the meeting with Rocky Mountain Institute (RMI) India’s. 

“Under the leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, we are fulfilling promises made on the EV policy. We would like to see Delhi as the EV capital of the world,” said Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot.

The transport department will conduct quarterly meeting and workshop through the forum with think-tanks, civil society organisations, Original Equipment Manufacturers, charging infrastructure providers, fleet-aggregators, first and last-mile service providers, among other mobility service providers and government agencies to identify measures to accelerate adoption of EVs in Delhi. 

Jasmine Shah, Vice Chairperson, DDC said, “This forum creates a much needed platform for the entire community of people passionate about deploying electric vehicles at scale in one Indian city, to come together and make it happen.” 

Commenting on the need for more charging stations in the city, Padmini Singla, Secretary, Power, Delhi government said, “Delhi government is trying to solve this by providing 100 stations in the first phase”  

​The department, through Delhi Transco Limited, has identified locations and issued tenders for setting up 100 e-charging stations in the city.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Electric Vehicle Forum AAP Delhi Government Electric Vehicles
India Matters
Former TDP MP Rayapati Sambasiva Rao (Photo | EPS)
Transstroy, ex-TDP MP Rayapati Sambasiva Rao in CBI net for Rs 7,926 crore bank fraud
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Affordable COVID care fundamental right, asserts Supreme Court
Australia's Josh Hazlewood, right, celebrates taking the wicket of India's India's Ajinkya Rahane on the third day of their cricket test match at the Adelaide Oval. (Photo | AP)
India records lowest score in Test cricket with 36/9, Australia needs 90 runs to win
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi says agri reforms have started benefiting farmers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Self-styled godman Nithyananda (File photo)
Fugitive Godman Nithyananda announces visa, flight service to his 'country' via Australia
UP Police’s late night act of cremating the Hathras victim drew flak from all quarters.
Hathras Rape Case: CBI files charge sheet against four accused
Gallery
What is it with India and 36? First, there was Sunny Gavaskar's infamous 36 not out in a 60-over World Cup tie. Now, at Adelaide, at the fag end of a pandemic-ravaged  2020 to forget, Virat Kohli's men slumped to a 36 all out that made it to the hall of infamy. Satish Acharya aptly couldn't help but draw the concussion parallel.
Cartoon: Team India fans trouble hurling the 36 bomb
Kamala Harris, Kim Jong-Un were the other foreigners involved in the Indian search list for the pandemic-struck year. Check out which other celebrities won the Indian public's interest the most this year. (Photos | Agencies)
Google Trends 2020: Indians searched more about Kim Jong-Un than Kangana Ranaut, Joe Biden tops personalities list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp