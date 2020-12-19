Joint initiative with industries to promote electric vehicles in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government is planning to create a joint awareness programme with the government departments and industries to promote electric vehicles (EVs) in the city.

The first meeting of the ‘Delhi Electric Vehicle Forum’ was held on Friday with more than 130 participants from auto, charging and fleet sectors along with civil society organisations and experts attending the virtual meeting.

The forum serves as a platform for continuous engagement with stakeholders in the EV ecosystem for successful implementation of the Delhi Electric Vehicle Policy, said the Dialogue & Development Commission (DDC) which hosted the meeting with Rocky Mountain Institute (RMI) India’s.

“Under the leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, we are fulfilling promises made on the EV policy. We would like to see Delhi as the EV capital of the world,” said Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot.

The transport department will conduct quarterly meeting and workshop through the forum with think-tanks, civil society organisations, Original Equipment Manufacturers, charging infrastructure providers, fleet-aggregators, first and last-mile service providers, among other mobility service providers and government agencies to identify measures to accelerate adoption of EVs in Delhi.

Jasmine Shah, Vice Chairperson, DDC said, “This forum creates a much needed platform for the entire community of people passionate about deploying electric vehicles at scale in one Indian city, to come together and make it happen.”

Commenting on the need for more charging stations in the city, Padmini Singla, Secretary, Power, Delhi government said, “Delhi government is trying to solve this by providing 100 stations in the first phase”

​The department, through Delhi Transco Limited, has identified locations and issued tenders for setting up 100 e-charging stations in the city.