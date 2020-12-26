STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘Jhatka’ or ‘halal’ display to become must for eateries in south Delhi shops

The standing committee of the BJP-ruled SDMC passed a proposal on Thursday making it mandatory to mention whether the meat being sold or served was cut using halal or jhatka method.

chicken, meat

For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The restaurants and eateries, under the jurisdiction of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC), serving chicken or meat-based dishes may soon have to display if the meat is halal or jhatka. The order will also be applicable to shops selling raw chicken or meat also.

The standing committee of the BJP-ruled SDMC passed a proposal on Thursday making it mandatory to mention whether the meat being sold or served was cut using halal or jhatka method. The proposal now awaits final approval from the House.

“There are thousands of restaurants in the 104 wards of four zones falling under the South Delhi Municipal Corporation. Out of these, meat is served in about 90 per cent of restaurants. But it is not mentioned whether the meat being served is halal or jhatka. Similarly, the meat shops also do not make the distinction,” the resolution stated.

Jhatka method is one in which an animal is slaughtered in one go, while in the halal method, an animal is allowed to die after cutting a vein. “According to Hinduism and Sikhism, eating halal meat is forbidden and against religion...Therefore, the committee resolves that this direction be given to restaurants and meat shops that it should be written mandatorily about the meat being sold and served by them that halal or jhatka meat is available here,” the resolution stated.

According to some of the members of the SDMC standing committee, at present, owners take a licence for selling one type of meat and then start selling the other one too. The idea is to let a consumer know about the kind of meat being served to him or her and make an informed choice, one member said.

What’s the difference

