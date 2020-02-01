The art of pampering yourself, taught by Amanda Bhandari

Nikita Sharma By

Express News Service

When it comes to stylish clothing, people should invest more in staples because you can accessorise them differently. It is a tip for working people, especially those who go out a lot. It’s practically not possible for a person to keep buying outfits for different occasion. So, one should go for neutral colours and play them up with accessories. Be it by putting a scarf around the neck, wearing a belt, a chain or a bracelet. This adds an X-factor to your outfit,” said fashion and lifestyle influencer Amanda Bhandari, when talking about styling.

Bhandari was giving styling tips to visitors at The Wellness Wednesday Retreat, a first-of-its-kind immersive experience, comprising a curated mix of in-house as well as external new brands across beauty, food, and lifestyle verticals at The Chanakya mall.

Elaborating further, Bhandari, who is the Marketing Manager at Olive Bar and Kitchen, said, “If your style is basic and classic, it’s perfectly fine. You can just add a pop of colour to your attire with either a printed bag or a printed shirt. Short people should avoid wearing contrasts. Instead, go for the same family of colours.”

Other pop-ups included Botanica by Paro, beauty products by Enns Closet, perfume decoding by Creed and Green Perfumery by NASO, biodegradable sanitary pads by Laiqa, and herbal soaps with therapeutic properties by DSB group.

While some people were busy indulging luxe services such as hair and nail art by Noir, at Tarot Card reader Riya Gandhi’s pop-up there was a long queue of people wanting to know about their future. Others still were seen hounding Vandita Ahuja for some handy make-up tips, and finding out from Bhandari what they should wear and what they shouldn’t.

About her personal style, Bhandari said, “Nude is something I swear by when it comes to bags or shoes. No matter whatever you wear, if you team it up with a nude pair of heels and a bag, you are sorted. Nude adds to your height.”

While sipping on an assortment of smoothies by Pride of Cows, and relishing salad bowls, green sandwiches, assortment of teas dished out by Foodhall, Café C and NicoCaara, ladies present indulged in one-on-one interactive sessions with skin expert Dr Jaya Gupta.