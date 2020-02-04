Home Cities Delhi

Saving the environment through science

For its smooth functioning, one needs to charge the object with sunlight or a direct artificial light source (table lamps) for about 15 minutes, once a week.

Published: 04th February 2020 07:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2020 07:46 AM   |  A+A-

Enviroglobe is a radiation protection solution for homes and workplaces.

Enviroglobe is a radiation protection solution for homes and workplaces.

By Express News Service

With our daily activities centred on technology, electromagnetic pollution is taking a huge toll on people’s health. Be it laptops, mobiles,Wi-Fi routers, mobile towers and so on, we encounter electro smog quite often than before. Sensing this, a Gurgaon-based company Syenergy Environics Limited launched Enviroglobe – a radiation protection solution for homes and workplaces.

“Enviroglobe has been a result of regular client queries about the electromagnetic radiation (EMR) emanating from the sources they have no control over like mobile towers on their neighbour’s roof tops, electronic gadgets and other wireless devices in their vicinity. The globe helps to protect an area of approximately 300 sqft  (10 ft radius) from the ill-effects of radiations,” says Ajay Poddar, Managing Director, Syenergy Environics Limited. 

The globe-shaped product, consisting of a combination of inert materials used to generate random waveforms at higher natural frequencies, which carry the radiation from the wireless devices making them compatible to the human body. It simply changes the nature of radiations making them harmless to human body, ensuring no impact on the signal strength of your devices.

For its smooth functioning, one needs to charge the object with sunlight or a direct artificial light source (table lamps) for about 15 minutes, once a week. Additionally, the company has also come up with other radiation protection solutions such as Envirochip that can be fixed on various devices like cellphones, laptops, desktops, WiFi routers, baby monitors and smart TVs and Envirocover which is radiation protection covers for smartphones.

Also in their wellness awareness initiative, the company has included many buildings in the capital city. According to Poddar, “We first survey the area for pollution levels and then include proprietary solution with geo chip. We have included Udaan Bhavan, ITC hotels, SAIL office and so on.”

Poddar says, “Post our services, we have found improvement in the heart rate (3% to 8%) in the occupants of the building. Pulse/heart rate is the indicator of stress level of the human body. The consequent effects are enhanced productivity and better health of the employees.”The device, lasts for minimum of five years bearing in mind the regular wear and tear, it is advisable not to expose it to rain, snow and other similar extreme conditions.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Syenergy Environics Enviroglobe
India Matters
Muslim women with children stage a protest against CAA and NRC near Ghataghar in old Lucknow Saturday Jan. 18 2020. (File| PTI)
No decision yet to 'prepare' NRC at national level: MoS Home in LS
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrives at parliament house with the Union Budget documents in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Form 26AS will now show property, share transaction details too
For representational purposes
One in 10 Indians will develop cancer during lifetime: WHO
Kumari Naik (Photo | EPS)
Once branded a witch, woman with 31 digits walks into Guinness book

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Vaastavik Kanoon: The poem on mob lynching that went viral
वैसे भी आदत है तुमको, पिछले सत्तर सालों से: Listen to Pinjara, IITian Naveen Chourey's stirring poem
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar turns a year older, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the bold and talented star. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Urmila Matondkar: Check out some nostalgic photos of the Bollywood diva
The German football team reached unparalleled heights and then made a dangerous slip; it nourished some of the world's finest while turning a blind eye towards some others. All of this happened under the same man's guard and he turns a sexagenarian today.
The legend of our times: 10 facts about German football coach Joachim Loew as he turns 60
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp