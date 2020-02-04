Saving the environment through science

By Express News Service

With our daily activities centred on technology, electromagnetic pollution is taking a huge toll on people’s health. Be it laptops, mobiles,Wi-Fi routers, mobile towers and so on, we encounter electro smog quite often than before. Sensing this, a Gurgaon-based company Syenergy Environics Limited launched Enviroglobe – a radiation protection solution for homes and workplaces.

“Enviroglobe has been a result of regular client queries about the electromagnetic radiation (EMR) emanating from the sources they have no control over like mobile towers on their neighbour’s roof tops, electronic gadgets and other wireless devices in their vicinity. The globe helps to protect an area of approximately 300 sqft (10 ft radius) from the ill-effects of radiations,” says Ajay Poddar, Managing Director, Syenergy Environics Limited.

The globe-shaped product, consisting of a combination of inert materials used to generate random waveforms at higher natural frequencies, which carry the radiation from the wireless devices making them compatible to the human body. It simply changes the nature of radiations making them harmless to human body, ensuring no impact on the signal strength of your devices.

For its smooth functioning, one needs to charge the object with sunlight or a direct artificial light source (table lamps) for about 15 minutes, once a week. Additionally, the company has also come up with other radiation protection solutions such as Envirochip that can be fixed on various devices like cellphones, laptops, desktops, WiFi routers, baby monitors and smart TVs and Envirocover which is radiation protection covers for smartphones.

Also in their wellness awareness initiative, the company has included many buildings in the capital city. According to Poddar, “We first survey the area for pollution levels and then include proprietary solution with geo chip. We have included Udaan Bhavan, ITC hotels, SAIL office and so on.”

Poddar says, “Post our services, we have found improvement in the heart rate (3% to 8%) in the occupants of the building. Pulse/heart rate is the indicator of stress level of the human body. The consequent effects are enhanced productivity and better health of the employees.”The device, lasts for minimum of five years bearing in mind the regular wear and tear, it is advisable not to expose it to rain, snow and other similar extreme conditions.