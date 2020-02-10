Home Cities Delhi

US Embassy teams up with NGO to address Delhi pollution

In describing the working relationship, Arun Sharma, president of the Society for Indoor Environment, said, "This project could only be implemented because of support from the US Embassy in Delhi."

Published: 10th February 2020 09:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2020 09:16 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Pollution

A woman and her daughter cover their faces to protect themselves from the toxic air in New Delhi (File Photo | PTI )

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The United States Embassy in India is planning to set up low-cost air-quality monitors and weather stations in educational institutions in selected second and third-tier cities, as well as rural areas, across north India to address the country's deteriorating air quality.

In late 2019, the US Mission had distributed 58 low-cost air-quality monitors and 14 weather stations to the Society for Indoor Environment, a Delhi-based NGO in a bid to work with Indian partners in improving India's air quality.

The air quality and weather data acquired from these devices will be used to analyse the trends of pollutants outside the major urban centres and build environmental awareness and capacity within smaller communities.

"We are very excited about the implementation of the low-cost monitor initiative in India. We are thrilled to partner with the Society for Indoor Environment and with host, institutions to help spread awareness on air quality and build capacity to monitor it in local areas," said Sameer Sheth, the Environment, Science, and Technology Unit Chief at the US Embassy.

Air quality monitoring sites that are generally located in large cities and smaller communities often lack awareness of the scale of air pollution, as well as remedial and preventive measures which further make people incompetent from protecting themselves from adverse environmental and health effects.

To build capacity within these communities, staff from each host institution will be trained in installing and handling the equipment, as well as collection, compilation, and analysis of all generated data, the Embassy said in a release.

At quarterly intervals, these data will be presented and discussed with local residents, helping spread awareness about the role of air quality monitoring, the importance of keeping the air clean, and the prevention of illnesses associated with air pollution, it added.

In describing the working relationship, Arun Sharma, president of the Society for Indoor Environment, said, "This project could only be implemented because of support from the US Embassy in Delhi."

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
US Embassy Delhi pollution Delhi air pollution Indoor Environment
India Matters
For representational purposes
Social media abuzz with tabling of Uniform Civil Code Bill on Tuesday
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Chennai vehicles pollute nearly as much as Delhi's: CSE data
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
25-year-old accident victim's organs save 5 lives in Mumbai
The virus can spread person to person, though not nearly as easily as viruses such as measles or influenza. (Photo | AP)
All you need to know about China's deadly coronavirus

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Elections 2020: Silent Protest In Shaheen Bagh Amid Counting Of Votes
Shaheen Bagh effect? AAP’s Amanatullah Khan wins in Okhla constituency
Gallery
Rohini constituency sitting MLA and Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta (C) defeated AAP's Rajesh Nama Bansiwala by a margin of 12,648 votes. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi polls: From Vijender Gupta to OP Sharma, meet the 8 BJP candidates who withstood the AAP sweep
India has produced some of the greatest batsmen to have step foot on the cricket pitch, now let us take a look at the top 13 run-getters for the 'Men in Blue' in ODIs.
Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni: Check out the all-time top 13 run-getters for India in ODIs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp