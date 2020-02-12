Arvind Kejriwal to take oath as Delhi CM on February 16 at Ramlila Maidan

By IANS

NEW DELHI: After resounding victory in Delhi assembly elections, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will take oath for the third time on February 16.

The swearing-in ceremony will take place at the historic Ramlila Maidan -- similar to that of last two times.

Kejriwal swept the Assembly elections in Delhi winning a majority of the seats on Tuesday leaving the main rival BJP way behind.

According to the final figures released by the Election Commission, the AAP won in 62 of the 70 seats with a total vote share of 53.57 per cent.

ALSO READ: Promises galore, but delivery will not be easy for AAP

The BJP emerged victorious in the remaining eight seats, getting 38.51 per cent of the total votes.

The Congress could not even manage a single seat and ended with 4.26 per cent vote share.

Arvind Kejriwal led the Aam Aadmi Party to a stupendous victory yet again in the Delhi Assembly polls, dealing a body blow to the main rival BJP and completely decimating the Congress in a keenly-watched battle in the midst of anti-CAA protests.

The 51-year-old bureaucrat-turned-politician almost replicated the AAP's fairy-tale victory of 2015 by riding on his government's development agenda, and in the process emerged as a key leader in the national political landscape.

As the AAP cruised to victory, leaders cutting across party lines including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi (Congress), Sharad Pawar (NCP), Mamata Banerjee (TMC), Naveen Patnaik (BJD) and MK Stalin (DMK) congratulated Kejriwal for the historic win.

ALSO READ: AAP wins 62 seats, BJP 8, Congress draws blank again

The AAP's stupendous victory comes nearly eight months after it suffered a severe drubbing in the Lok Sabha polls in which the party drew a blank while the BJP won all the seven seats.

The victory also assumes significance as it came in the face of BJP's no holds barred attack against protesters opposing the Citizenship (Amendement) Act as "supporters of Pakistan" during the bitterly-fought campaign.

"Dilliwalon, ghazab kar diya aapne (Delhiites, you have done the impossible). I love you," Kejriwal, flanked by his wife, daughter and senior party leaders, said in a brief thank you address at the party's headquarters here.

"It is the beginning of new kind of politics today. This is a very auspicious message for the country and the politics of work can only take our country to the 21st century," he added.

ALSO READ: Winner AAP sees a drop in margins during Delhi elections 2020

"It is a victory for Bharat Mata (mother India)," he said as a large number of supporters cheered him. Later, he visited the famous Hanuman temple near Connaught Place along with his family and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

All AAP heavyweights including Sisodia, Raghav Chaddha and Atishi, Gopal Rai, Satyendar Jain emerged victoriously.

Modi congratulated Kejriwal for his party's win and wished him "the very best" in fulfilling the aspirations of the people "Congratulations to AAP and shri Arvind Kejriwal ji for the victory in the Delhi assembly elections. Wishing them the very best in fulfilling the aspirations of the people of Delhi," the prime minister tweeted.

The AAP had registered a sensational victory in 2015 by winning 67 seats in a hurricane march that almost wiped out the BJP and the Congress.

ALSO READ: 'I love you, Delhi': Kejriwal soaks in capital win

"We have been saying since the beginning that the upcoming polls will be fought on the basis of work done by us" AAP spokesperson Sanjay Singh told reporters.

A clear majority shows that doing Hindu-Muslim politics will not work anymore, said AAP volunteer Fareen Khan at the party office.

After he was declared winner from the Patparganj seat, Sisodia said the BJP indulged in "politics of hate", but people refused its agenda.

"The BJP indulged in politics of hate, but I thank the people of Patparganj. Delhi's people have chosen a government which works for them and explained the true meaning of nationalism through their mandate," he told reporters.

Carrying blue and white balloons, buntings and giant cut-outs of their leader Arvind Kejriwal, AAP workers celebrated at the party's headquarter in the national capital.

Grooving to the tunes of the party's campaign song - 'Lage Raho Kejriwal' - and drumbeats, AAP workers and supporters hugged each other and offered 'ladoos' amid a charged atmosphere.

The Congress accepted defeat and vowed to rebuild and revive itself at the grassroots level in the city.

"People's mandate is against us, we accept it.We have resolved to revive and rebuild the party," Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said at a press conference.

A total of 672 candidates, including 593 men and 79 women, were in the fray for the hotly contested elections.