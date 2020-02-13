Home Cities Delhi

Five members of family found dead in Delhi's Bhajanpura

While the bodies of the couple were in one room, the children were in the other, the police said.

Published: 13th February 2020 09:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2020 09:10 AM   |  A+A-

Police personnel stand outside a house where five members of a family were found dead in Bhajanpura area of New Delhi on Wednesday.

Police personnel stand outside a house where five members of a family were found dead in Bhajanpura area of New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Bringing back memories of the Burari case, where 10 members of a family were found hanging in a house in north Delhi in 2018, five members of a family, including three minors, were found dead in northeast Delhi’s Bhajanpura area on Wednesday. 

The five, who lived in a rented accommodation at C Block, Bhajanpura, have been identified as Shambhu Chaudhary (43), his wife Sunita (37) and their three children — Shivam (17), Sachin (14) and Komal (12). 

At 11.16 am, the police were informed about a foul smell emanating from the house. Police officers broke open the door of the house and found the five decomposed bodies. While the bodies of the couple were in one room, the children were in the other, the police said.

ALSO READ: Bhajanpura family tragedy - Kids missing from school for nine days, say relatives

“The cause of the deaths is not clear. It will be ascertained only after an FSL team examines the site and the post-mortem reports are submitted,” police said. The two-storey house has two entrances and the family lived on the ground floor. Shambhu, who hails from Supaul in Bihar, used to drive an e-Rickshaw. They had been living in this house as tenants for five months, the police said.

“The front gate was locked from outside... judging by the foul smell, it appears that the incident took place a few days ago. Since the bodies are badly decomposed, we can’t determine the nature of injuries,” Joint Commissioner of Police, north, Alok Kumar said. 

“It is difficult to say anything about the deaths at this stage. The team is carrying out its investigation. After the autopsy, when details about the nature of injuries are revealed, legal action will be initiated,” he said. Adding there were no traces of anyone ransacking the house. Shambhu’s relatives suspect it to be a case of murder and not suicide. 

Burari rerun

In the Burari case, police had suspected that the deaths were part of a suicide pact, as handwritten notes found on the spot indicated. The post-mortem of six of the 11 dead revealed no signs of struggle.

Forensic probe

Deepa Verma, director of the Forensic Science Laboratory, said, “Teams from physics, biology and photo departments visited the crime scene. We have requested the police to preserve the bodies so DNA can be collected.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bhajanpura Bhajanpura family death Delhi crime Bhajanpura family tragedy
India Matters
The delegation will meet fruit growers in North Kashmir before reaching Srinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Batch of 25 envoys reaches Kashmir to witness ground situation
India has produced some of the greatest batsmen to have step foot on the cricket pitch, now let us take a look at the top 13 run-getters for the 'Men in Blue' in ODIs.
Check out the all-time top 13 run-getters for India in ODIs
Porunnan Rajan, wife Rajani, son Ragil and daughter Akshara. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who bought lottery ticket on way to bank for 4th loan, now Rs 12 crore richer
Fr S V Mathew Thuvayoor and other church officials accompany the bride and groom to the reception at the St Mary’s Orthodox Church hall in Adoor on Monday| Express
Kerala church organises wedding of Hindu cancer-stricken worker’s daughter

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Tamil-speaking Sikh engineer created a home forest in Chennai
Delhi Elections 2020: Silent Protest In Shaheen Bagh Amid Counting Of Votes
Gallery
As the deadly coronavirus is spreading, authorities are trying to dispel the myths about the ailment spreading online. Here are the facts and realities that bust the myths on coronavirus.
Coronavirus outbreak: Myths and facts you must know
Eight of the nine women candidates fielded by the AAP in the Delhi assembly polls won, helping the party register a thumping election victory on Tuesday. (Photos | ANI, Twitter)
Arvind's Angels: Delhi Assembly to have 8 women MLAs. Meet them here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp