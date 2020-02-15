Home Cities Delhi

One show, 30 design tales across india

A total 30 design products celebrate six unique design languages in a short show

Published: 15th February 2020 04:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2020 11:04 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A tall gold sculpture of a kangaroo by Ashish Bajoria and Suman Kanodia’s Scarlet Splendour is a show stealer. The slick tuxedo it’s wearing has buttons are actually knobs when tugged, open to reveal a secret bar cabinet. Neighbours of this Matteo Cibic piece of functional design include the Dandelion Pendant Lamp in banana fibre by Bengaluru-based brand Oorjaa; tantric themed brass platters from IKKIS by Gunjan Gupta; and a long, sort of tongue-like low table and a wiry thin floor lamp from Delhi-based Project 810.

 It appears together, this eccentric bunch is placed in the right cluster, Whimsy & Joy. And Whimsy & Joy is just one of the six design clusters – including Nostalgia & Memory, Conscious Consumption, Handcrafted Luxury and Simplicity & Accessibility) at the design exhibition What’s Your Story? This show in turn occupies a large space in one of the pavilions of the prestigious India Design ID, an annual design festival held at Okhla NSIC Grounds. This eighth edition has a stellar lineup of speakers, elaborate booths by 120 design brands, and over 20 art installations.

Curated by Bengaluru-based couple, architect Sandeep Khosla (Sandeep Khosla & Associates) and graphic designer Tania Singh Khosla (TSK Associates), the show is quite the departure from a traditional white cube showcasing. So, no lengthy wall texts, sculptures on plinths, etc. Instead, 30 objects handpicked by the Khoslas are clustered as a group of five. Each cluster has whimsical partitions – tiled walls that curve, slope, have gaping holes that offer a peak-a-boo of the objects. One viewer was overheard saying that the overall layout reminded him of the Jantar Mantar’s architecture. 

“These tiles are not stone, but cast stone,” Sandeep points to the ochre walls. “This young outfit in Ahmedabad, Artemis, takes dust from quarries that is otherwise discarded into landfills or rivers, and uses that as an aggregate to make their own stone.”  From September 2019, Sandeep and Tania began choosing and connecting with brands to chalk the final lineup. “The design community in India is quite small,” says Tania. “Even if you didn’t know them personally, you can still reach out and connect. Its people we know, or saw at design shows, then got in touch and asked what new stuff they are doing… The products we chose are beautiful, but also have compelling back stories. Like Nila House [a nonforprofit geared at reviving craft traditions, mainly with indigo dye]. I just happened to be in Jaipur when they opened…I just stumbled upon it. They were very excited to come here.”

That said, one design facet the couple found themselves constantly steering towards but consciously kept pulling themselves out off is all things handcrafted. “Although ‘handcrafted’ aesthetically resonated with us, we didn’t want to do a show that looked at objects only through the lens of craft. As a user, you don’t necessarily love something because it’s handcrafted, though it might connect with you on different levels. We are caught in this constant cycle of making and consuming...things are so disposable, so what makes an object add/bring value to your life? So, we looked at the objects on how they made us feel, how we responded to them,” recalls Tania, and Sandeep continues the thought, “Does it make us feel happy? Nostalgic? Delighted? Surprised? Does it reach out to us because it’s handcrafted? It’s story impacts a community?” Along with Rooshad Shroff’s carved marble lights, another highlight are the Khoslas’ very own creation for Jaipur Rugs – reimagined Kolam carpets. Till: February 16 At: Okhla NSIC Grounds

(Left) Curators of What’s Your Story? Tania Singh Khosla and Sandeep Khosla; (From top) the Whimsy & Joy cluster of design objects; Matta Coffee tables by Gunjan Gupta; Symmetrical single seater swing called Coccoon by P.O.D. Pieces of Desire; and a Channapatna Chair by Sanguru Design Objects Pvt Ltd., inspired from the town famous for its wood-lacquered toys.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia. (Photo|PTI)
Country has changed, Cong needs new thinking: Jyotiraditya on Delhi loss
A memorial built for CRPF trooper Sivachandran by his family at Karkudi village in Ariyalur (Photo | EPS)
One year on, Pulwama martyr Sivachandran's son keeps asking about his father
Srinivasa Gowda (Photo | EPS)
13.62 seconds to glory: Kambala jockey breaks 30-year-old record 
19 years after her husband’s death, woman donates Rs 17 crore for charity. As he wished

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Land dispute leaves 30 families homeless in Bengaluru
Coronavirus: Indian embassy making efforts to evacuate countrymen from quarantined cruise ship
Gallery
From 1930 Cadillac V-16 Roadster from the US to a 1939 Buick Roadmaster convertible sedan from Canada, besides a bevy of other vintage four-wheeled beauties on Saturday rolled across the streets of Delhi as part of a mega event to promote motoring heritage in the country. (Photo | PTI)
Rare vintage automobile beauties from India and abroad steal show at car rally
Over 5,000 people, including women and children, gathered near the pencil factory in Old Washermentpet in Chennai and protested against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Population Register (NPR) on Friday. (Photo | Twitter @DennisJesudasan)
IN PICS: Anti-CAA,NPR protest turn violent in Chennai, 170 detained by police
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp