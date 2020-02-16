Home Cities Delhi

Six-inch rod removed from back of 19-year-old in Delhi

Mukul was rushed to the emergency department of the hospital on November 15 with a part of the iron rod protruding out of his back.

Published: 16th February 2020 02:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2020 02:50 PM   |  A+A-

Doctor

For representation purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Doctors at a city hospital have removed a six-inch-long pointed iron rod that was lodged in the back of a 19-year-old man and had pierced through his internal organs up to his chest.

Mukul was rushed to the emergency department of the hospital on November 15 with a part of the iron rod protruding out of his back.

He was stabbed in the back and about 6-7 cm of the rod was buried in his body puncturing the posterior chest wall, doctors said.

Excessive mediastinal bleeding is a significant complication of cardiac operations with cardiopulmonary bypass (CPB). It increases risks of cardiac failure and infection, Dr Priyadarshini Singh, Head of Department - Emergency - Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals said.

The CT scan showed massive blood clot in the right side of the chest. The iron rod was seen lodged close to major blood vessels. He was immediately shifted to the cardiac ICU and was prepared for an emergency surgery.

"The major challenge was that all procedures had to be done with him lying on his stomach as he had this huge iron rod sticking out of his back. In such cases, the foreign body should not be touched till the patient goes to the operation theatre.

"This is because, the object is actually helping to control the bleeding as it creates pressure. If removed without proper precautions, there could have been blood loss and even death within minutes. To prevent blood loss we had also made arrangements for blood in advance," Singh elaborated.

Explaining about the procedure, Dr Muthu Jothi, Senior Consultant, Paediatric Cardio Thoracic Surgeon at the hospital said after evaluation they decided to perform thoracotomy which is a surgery to open the chest.

There was a big clot on the aorta and an additional injury to area of left corner lope of lung.

"An incision was made between 2 ribs in the chest wall from front to back to operate on lungs.

"We then placed a chest tube to make sure that blood or air does not collect in the chest. Later he was put on nasal prongs with oxygen. There was also a linear tear in the diaphragm which was repaired to prevent any complication. We sealed all the wounds and closed the chest in layers," Jothi said.

Mukul improved gradually and with the support of medication. He was discharged on November 18.

"We suggested ample rest and precautions for two months post-surgery. When Mukul visited us last week for follow up, he was advised to resume to his normal life as he seemed perfectly healthy," Jothi said.

Father of Mukul said that his son received immediate attention and was immediately examined and operated.

"When we were told that the operation is successful, we had no words to express our gratitude to the doctor and his team," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi iron rod operation Delhi operation
India Matters
Women Army Officers in jubilant mood after the landmark judgement to grant permanent Commission to women in the Army. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Grant permanent commission to women officers in Army: SC to Centre
Athlete Bhavna Jaat who made a national record and qualified for Tokyo Olympic 2020 poses with her Gold Medal during the 7th National Race/Walk Championships 2020 in Ranchi Jharkhand Sunday Feb. 16 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan girl sets new record in race walking, qualifies for Tokyo Olympics
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with UP Governor Anandiben Patel CM Yogi Adityanath and other leaders flags off Mahakaal Express during unveiling of various projects in Varanasi Sunday Feb. 16 2020. (Photo | Twitter)
Kashi Mahakal Express leaves Varanasi with seat reserved for Lord Shiva
Image of a Bangalore Metro train for representational purpose (File Photo)
Namma metro: Two lines to take off this year in Bengaluru

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Srinivasa Gowda (Photo | EPS)
'India's Usain Bolt' Kambala jockey Srinivasa Gowda says no to attend SAI trials
Hindu-Muslim don't celebrate festivals together since Modi came to power: Activist Wali Rahman
Gallery
We've seen AB de Villiers hitting the word 'impossible' out of the park on countless times. And it seems like he's in no mood to seize doing it despite announcing international retirement. As cricket's 'Mr 360' turns 36 today, here are a few famous quotes
AB de Villiers birthday: From Dravid to Kohli, this is how cricket legends describe South Africa's 'Mr 360'
Veteran Leander Paes' final ATP Tour match on home soil ended on a disappointing note as he and his partner Matthew Ebden lost to Indian pair of Purav Raja and Ramkumar Ramanathan in the men's doubles final of the Bengaluru Open here on Saturday. (Photo |
One last roar: Emotional scenes as Leander Paes' loses swansong ATP Tour match at home | Bengaluru Open
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp