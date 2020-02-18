Home Cities Delhi

Change of site may weaken protest, say anti-CAA Shaheen Bagh protestors

The protesters at Shaheen Bagh suggest vacating one side of the Kalindi Kunj stretch to allow the flow of traffic.

Published: 18th February 2020 07:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2020 07:48 AM   |  A+A-

Muslim women during the ongoing sit-in protest against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR) at Shaheen Bagh. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After the Supreme Court-appointed three interlocutors to try and persuade protesters at Shaheen Bagh to shift the protest site, the demonstrators said that moving to another area might weaken the agitation.

“The main reason for blocking the road was to pressure the government but now if we go to an irrelevant place, I am not sure whether we could insist on our demands with same thrust or not,” said Nadeem Khan, one of the protesters.

He said that the apex court should have asked the government to approach the protesters and address their demands instead of telling the protesters to vacate the road. Asif Mujtaba, a student of IIT Delhi, said that the road blockade happened to pressure the government in a peaceful manner by the sit-in protest.

ALSO RAD | Centre will at least talk to us now: Shaheen Bagh protesters on SC's interlocutors

However, Mujtaba hinted that there were high chances that the protesters at Shaheen Bagh would obey the top court’s orders and move the protest site.

However, he said that a solution to the problem could be that the protesters would leave one side of the road for traffic while camping on the other side to continue their demonstration.

“We are glad that the SC has at least acknowledged that protest is our right and not asked us to call it off but just shift the site. There is a chance that the protesters reach a consensus with the court-appointed interlocutors. We are afraid that while there is the top court is seeing the legitimacy of our protest, the Delhi Police continues its stand that the protesters at Shaheen Bagh are using women and children as a shield,” he added.

The apex court was hearing an appeal filed by advocate Amit Sahni, who had approached the high court seeking directions to the Delhi Police to ensure smooth traffic flow on the Kalindi Kunj-Shaheen Bagh stretch, which remains blocked by the anti-CAA protesters since December 15 last year.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Supreme Court Shaheen Bagh Anti CAA Protests CAA Citizenship Act Shaheen Bagh Protests
India Matters
Women Army Officers in jubilant mood after the landmark judgement to grant permanent Commission to women in the Army. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Grant permanent commission to women officers in Army: SC to Centre
Athlete Bhavna Jaat who made a national record and qualified for Tokyo Olympic 2020 poses with her Gold Medal during the 7th National Race/Walk Championships 2020 in Ranchi Jharkhand Sunday Feb. 16 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan girl sets new record in race walking, qualifies for Tokyo Olympics
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with UP Governor Anandiben Patel CM Yogi Adityanath and other leaders flags off Mahakaal Express during unveiling of various projects in Varanasi Sunday Feb. 16 2020. (Photo | Twitter)
Kashi Mahakal Express leaves Varanasi with seat reserved for Lord Shiva
Image of a Bangalore Metro train for representational purpose (File Photo)
Namma metro: Two lines to take off this year in Bengaluru

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Senior journalist and author Tavleen Singh. (Photo| Twitter/ @tavleen_singh)
In Conversation | Modi is the most isolated Prime Minister that I have seen: Tavleen Singh
Blind by birth, Manoj was getting ready to swim across Periyar river from Advaita Ashram to Aluva Manappuram. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
WATCH: Blind 11-year-old Kochi student swims across Periyar river
Gallery
Virat Kohli has become the first person from India to reach the 50 million followers mark on social media platform Instagram. Check out the top 11 celebrities with the most Instagram followers from India.
Virat Kohli to Deepika Padukone: Check out the most followed celebrities on Instagram in India
With the Indian voters strongly behind him, Sachin Tendulkar easily won the sports moment award while Barcelona superstar shared the award for the best sportsman of the year with F1 great Lewis Hamilton. (Photos | AP, AFP)
Laureus Sports Awards 2020 declared; Sachin Tendulkar, Lionel Messi win. Meet all winners here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp