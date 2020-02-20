Fire NOC restored, trade licence still suspended for Delhi's Hotel Park

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Fire Safety Certificate and cessation order of Hotel Park in Lutyen’s Delhi, which was revoked following a blaze in the hotel’s basement last week, was restored on Wednesday, according to officials.



The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Tuesday suspended the health and the trade licences of the five-star hotel which has not been restored yet.

“The hotel building was inspected by the team of fire department on Tuesday to verify the compliance of shortcomings communicated. During the course of inspection, the shortcomings communicated have been found complied. The safety certificate of the premises is restored and the fire department has no objection for the operation of the hotel,” said Director, Delhi Fire Services, Atul Garg.

Delhi Police officials confirmed that the cessation order was also restored.



“There was an incident of short circuit at the basement of on February 15. Few people who reported smoke inhalation were taken for a thorough check-up to the hospital as a precautionary measure to ensure that there was no discomfort post which all were discharged,” a hotel spokesperson said.



Fire broke out at the basement of the hotel on last Sunday morning, following which 12 people were rushed to a hospital, where nine of them were given first aid.