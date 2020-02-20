Home Cities Delhi

Fire NOC restored, trade licence still suspended for Delhi's Hotel Park

Delhi Police officials, confirmed that the cessation order was also restored. 

Published: 20th February 2020 08:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2020 08:23 AM   |  A+A-

Fire engine, Fire station

For representational purposes (Photo| BP Deepu, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Fire Safety Certificate and cessation order of Hotel Park in Lutyen’s Delhi, which was revoked following a blaze in the hotel’s basement last week, was restored on Wednesday, according to officials.

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Tuesday suspended the health and the trade licences of the five-star hotel which has not been restored yet.

“The hotel building was inspected by the team of fire department on Tuesday to verify the compliance of shortcomings communicated. During the course of inspection, the shortcomings communicated have been found complied. The safety certificate of the premises is restored and the fire department has no objection for the operation of the hotel,” said Director, Delhi Fire Services, Atul Garg.

Delhi Police officials confirmed that the cessation order was also restored. 

“There was an incident of short circuit at the basement of on February 15. Few people who reported smoke inhalation were taken for a thorough check-up to the hospital as a precautionary measure to ensure that there was no discomfort post which all were discharged,” a hotel spokesperson said.

Fire broke out at the basement of the hotel on last Sunday morning, following which 12 people were rushed to a hospital, where nine of them were given first aid.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Fire Safety Certificate Hotel Park New Delhi Municipal Council Delhi Police
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | NIAID - RML)
Coronavirus: Ship quarantined off Chennai after 2 Chinese crewmen show fever symptoms
The Supreme Court of India (Photo | PTI)
PIL in SC seeks ending caste-based quota to kin of lawmakers, top officials
KP Ajith
The first PhD graduate from his university, this auto driver is an inspiration!
Injured pregnant dog dies, five puppies survive through 'C-section' in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Telangana man loves Donald Trump so much, he built a statue for him
Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal during a press meet to promote his film 'Bhoot: The Haunted Ship'. (Photo| ANI)
Why did Vicky Kaushal agree to act in 'Bhoot' when he's afraid of horror films?
Gallery
19 people were killed when the KSRTC Volvo bus in which they were travelling from Bangalore to Ernakulam collided with a container lorry at Avinashi near Coimbatore . Around 23 persons were injured in the accident. (Photo by special arrangement)
IN PICS | Ernakulam-Bengaluru KSRTC bus collides with lorry in Tamil Nadu, 19 dead
Check out the squads for the Women's T20 World Cup in Australia that is set to kickstart on February 21. While Group A consists of Australia, India, New Zealand, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, Group B consists of England, Pakistan, South Africa, West Indies an
Women's T20 World Cup 2020: Check out the complete squads of all 10 teams
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp