Students cut off campus' WiFi, FIR to be filed: JNU admin

NEW DELHI: In an attempt to restrict students from getting registered for new semester in the Jawaharlal Nehru University, some students of the varsity allegedly barged into the room used to provide power to WiFi connection to the entire campus and cut the connection.

Speaking to IANS, top officials of the varsity administration confirmed the incidents, while claiming that the students have been identified and the university is in process to get a FIR registered against them.

"At about 1 p.m., some 15-20 students barged into the Centre for Information System and locked the doors from inside. The electric connection to wifi devices were shut down by these students," the official said.

The official added that the administration has decided to file a FIR against these identifed students.

"Our entire campus is now connected to Wifi, even the library has been updated to E-library. But after this lockdown, work from the library to the administration has stopped," he added.

The lockdown is being seen as an attempt to stop students from getting registered in the new semester.

"The Left has shut down the University WiFi system in JNU to prevent academic registration from taking place. These are the same people who had smeared against the govt for banning internet in Kashmir during the abrogation of Article 370," said a message circulated by some varsity students soon after the news of lockdown emerged.

However, the JNU Students Union denied these allegations, terming them baseless allegations made to demean students' protest against the proposed fee hike.

"There is no way that we can shut down WiFi and above all, if someone wants to register, they could have used their data pack to register. JNU's website is not hacked so these allegations are baseless," JNUSU Vice President Saket Moon told IANS.