I did nothing wrong: Aishe Ghosh after being named as one of the suspects in JNU attack

JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh's remarks came after Delhi Police identified nine suspects including her in connection with the vandalism and violence which had broken out in JNU campus.

Published: 10th January 2020 06:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2020 07:25 PM   |  A+A-

JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh along with other students addresses the media on January 10, 2020

JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh along with other students addresses the media on January 10, 2020.

By ANI

NEW DELHI: JNU students' union president Aishe Ghosh on Friday accused Delhi Police of bias, saying she did not carry out any assault during violence at the campus on January 5 and had evidence that she was attacked.

Ghosh's remarks came after Delhi Police identified nine suspects including her in connection with the vandalism and violence which had broken out in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus.

Addressing a press conference here, Ghosh said she has full faith in the law and hoped that the investigation will be fair.

ALSO READ | JNU violence: Delhi police name Aishe Ghosh, eight others as suspects in hostel attack

"I will get justice. But why is Delhi Police biased? My complaint has not been filed as an FIR. I have not carried out any assault," she said.

Earlier, Delhi Police has filed two separate FIRs against Aishe Ghosh for allegedly vandalising server room of the JNU and attacking staff members.

Office bearers of JNUSU had also met Ministry of Human Resources and Development (MHRD) secretary Amit Khare over their demands.

Ghosh said that the ministry has assured that they will have positive intervention in the matter and release a circular on the issue soon.

On January 5, a masked mob entered the JNU campus and attacked the students and teachers with sticks and rods which left several of them injured.

