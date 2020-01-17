Home Cities Delhi

Minors injured after two buildings collapse in Delhi's Mukundpur, no casualties reported

The under-construction building is located near Indira Ideal Secondary School in southwest Delhi’s Janakpuri area.

Published: 17th January 2020 08:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2020 08:42 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: While the balcony of a house collapsed in north Delhi, the lintel of an under-construction building fell in the western part of the city on Thursday, the fire department said, adding that two minors were injured in the former incident. There were no casualties in both the cases, fire officials said.

Delhi Fire Chief said that about 12.45 pm, the fire station at Jahangirpuri received a call about a collapse in a building in north Delhi’s Mukundpur area. He said to G block of part 1 of Mukundpur, two fire tenders were rushed to conduct rescue operations.

“It was found that two minors were injured. They were immediately rushed to the hospital with the help of police,” he said.

The two sustained minor leg injuries and were treated at Babu Jagjeevan Ram hospital. The two victims were identified as Saloni, 13, and Naaz, 18. In the second incident, that was reported around 3.30 pm, nobody was injured.

The under-construction building is located near Indira Ideal Secondary School in southwest Delhi’s Janakpuri area. Prima facie, it appeared as these collapses happened due to rains in the city, an official said, adding that the cause was yet to be ascertained. Officials assumed that labourers working inside must have escaped.

