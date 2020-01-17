WATCH | Anti-CAA protesters detained from Delhi's Turkman Gate, videos go viral

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The police on Thursday detained protesters who were protesting against the CAA and National Register of Citizens in Central Delhi’s Turkman Gate. These detainees also include students. “Police detained students from old Delhi and CRPF brutally attacked the protestors. They also snatched their phones,” said Ajas, a member of All India Students’ Association at Jamia. Soon after they were detained, a team of lawyers reached Rajinder Nagar police station.

The detainees were taken to the LNJP hospital to prepare their MLCs. The detainees were not released until the time this report was filed. In a viral video allegedly shot at the spot at the time of the incident, a female protester can be heard narrating her ordeal while police are dragging protesters in a bus.

Delhi Police detained students from Turkman Gate, old Delhi. CRPF has brutally attacked on protestors. The detained have been taken to Rajendra Nagar Police station. pic.twitter.com/bhRfoXeAcD — Kawalpreet Kaur (@kawalpreetdu) January 16, 2020

“They have snatched my muffler,” she screams, while running away. In another video, she asks a policeman deployed at the location, to show her his badge while he stands still without saying anything. The policeman can also be seen screening the woman while she talks rudely to her at the protest spot.



Old Delhi residents, including women in hundreds, had been protesting at Turkman Gate since Tuesday evening. According to the demonstrators, the protest had begun on Wednesday afternoon when some students of Jamia Millia Islamia and the locals gathered at Turkman Gate at around 3 pm. In the evening, scores of people gathered at the protest site.



However, on Thursday morning, the police arrived and dispersed the crowd while detaining the seven protesters.