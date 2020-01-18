Home Cities Delhi

Delhi poll: AAP leader Atishi files nomination with mega roadshow

AAP leader and educator Atishi filed her nomination papers for the upcoming Assembly elections as the party’s Kalkaji candidate with great pomp and show, on Friday. 

Published: 18th January 2020 08:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2020 08:07 AM   |  A+A-

AAP leader and educator Atishi filed her nomination papers

AAP leader and educator Atishi filed her nomination papers from Kalkaji. (Photo | AAP Twitter)

By Tanisha Kohli
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  AAP leader and educator Atishi filed her nomination papers for the upcoming Assembly elections as the party’s Kalkaji candidate with great pomp and show, on Friday. Accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Atishi who had played a major role in the education reforms brought by the AAP government in the city’s government, looked confident as she held a roadshow in Moolchand.

ALSO READ: After Lok Sabha defeat, Atishi, Raghav Chadha and Dilip Pandey to try their luck in Delhi polls

“Before filing my nomination from the Kalkaji Assembly, I prayed at the Gurudwara Nagar Gurdwara. It is the power and support of people that has brought the Aam Aadmi Party so far,” she tweeted. Meanwhile, people of South Delhi were all praises for Atishi’s work in education.

“The education model has become so famous that other states want to implement the same model for development. The education sector has got the highest share of 26 per cent of the total budget allocation in 2019- 20. This couldn’t have been if AAP wasn’t in power,” said Dharamveer Sharma, a resident of Moolchand.

“My son studies in one of the five schools of excellence that were started by the AAP government to provide free, quality education. He is in Class II. All the facilities are being provided by the school including school uniforms and books, as promised. I am thankful to the government that it kept its promises,” noted Vijay Saria.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
AAP Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 Delhi Poll Kalkaji Assembly Atishi
India Matters
Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo | Facebook)
'Persecuted or not, immigrants with 3 documents will get citizenship'
Image of loudspeaker used for representational purpose only
Kerala Muslim outfits plan to restrict use of loudspeakers at mosques
Historian Ramchandra Guha speaks at the Session Patriotism vs Jingoism at the Kerala Literature Festival in Kozhikode. (Photo | EPs/Manu R Mavelil)
'Dynast' Rahul Gandhi has no chance against 'self-made' Modi: Guha
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
BJP gears up for first ‘rightist Budget’; several sops likely

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MK Kanimozhi (File Photo | D Sampath Kumar, EPS)
BJP is trying to make India a Hindi-speaking Hindu nation: DMK leader Kanimozhi
NCP Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule (Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Government should be concerned because the protests are just simmering: Supriya Sule
Gallery
Let us take a look at the list of cricketers with the most number of ducks in T20I cricket. (File Photo | Agencies)
Rohit Sharma to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers with the most number of ducks in T20I cricket
2009: People try to tame a bull at a jallikattu, organised as part of the Pongal celebrations at Melasooriyur near Tiruchy (EPS|S Arun)
This time that year: Jallikattu bulls charging down memory lane
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp