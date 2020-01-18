Delhi poll: AAP leader Atishi files nomination with mega roadshow

Tanisha Kohli By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: AAP leader and educator Atishi filed her nomination papers for the upcoming Assembly elections as the party’s Kalkaji candidate with great pomp and show, on Friday. Accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Atishi who had played a major role in the education reforms brought by the AAP government in the city’s government, looked confident as she held a roadshow in Moolchand.



ALSO READ: After Lok Sabha defeat, Atishi, Raghav Chadha and Dilip Pandey to try their luck in Delhi polls

“Before filing my nomination from the Kalkaji Assembly, I prayed at the Gurudwara Nagar Gurdwara. It is the power and support of people that has brought the Aam Aadmi Party so far,” she tweeted. Meanwhile, people of South Delhi were all praises for Atishi’s work in education.

Today I filed my nomination for contesting Assembly elections in Delhi!

It is the power and support of people that has brought @AamAadmiParty so far. Pls continue this support by contributing to my campaign fund here: https://t.co/xwxjPigSBE pic.twitter.com/XeYgdTQaC2 — Atishi (@AtishiAAP) January 17, 2020

“The education model has become so famous that other states want to implement the same model for development. The education sector has got the highest share of 26 per cent of the total budget allocation in 2019- 20. This couldn’t have been if AAP wasn’t in power,” said Dharamveer Sharma, a resident of Moolchand.

“My son studies in one of the five schools of excellence that were started by the AAP government to provide free, quality education. He is in Class II. All the facilities are being provided by the school including school uniforms and books, as promised. I am thankful to the government that it kept its promises,” noted Vijay Saria.