Home Cities Delhi

Kejriwal's 'subdued' response to CAA-NPR-NRC, Jamia-JNU violence 'smacks of opportunism': Kapil Sibal

Sibal alleged that the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was not talking much about CAA, NPR and NRC for the fear of losing a section of a vote bank that it "desperately needs".

Published: 19th January 2020 04:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2020 04:12 PM   |  A+A-

Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal addresses a press conference at party headquarters in New Delhi.

Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal addresses a press conference at party headquarters in New Delhi. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Asserting that the uproar over the amended citizenship law and the Jamia-JNU violence will be a major factor in the Delhi Assembly polls, senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Sunday said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's "subdued" response to the issues "smacks of opportunism".

He also said the Congress will play a "significant" role in the polls and exuded confidence that the party could get enough seats to emerge as the "determining factor" in government formation.

"He (Kejriwal) did not show up in Jamia (Millia Islamia), he did not show up in JNU (Jawaharlal Nehru University). His statements were not frequent enough, strong enough and open enough," Sibal told PTI in an interview.

He said Kejriwal's somewhat "subdued" response to what has been happening around has not sent the right kind of signals.

"It smacks of opportunism," said the Rajya Sabha MP, who is a member of the Congress' election and campaign committees for the Delhi polls.

Asked if the massive uproar over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the National Population Register (NPR), the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the violence on university campuses will be a major factor in the polls, Sibal replied in the affirmative.

"What has Kejriwal done? Kejriwal has not even visited the campuses, not even visited JNU, because this is politics," he said.

"This is the problem when political parties take positions only for the purpose of an election, not for the purpose of what is right. People see through their acts," the former Union minister said.

Sibal also alleged that the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was not talking much about CAA, NPR and NRC for the fear of losing a section of a vote bank that it "desperately needs".

He asserted that Kejriwal has to answer to the people for his response to CAA, NPR and NRC.

Asked if the Congress can form the government on its own, Sibal said, "I don't think that we should be making such tall claims, but at the same time I think we will be a significant factor in this election maybe giving us enough seats to be the determining factor in the formation of the government.

" On whether the Congress can join hands with the AAP if it turns out to be the "determining factor", he said, "Let us first get the results out in the open. What our strategy is will be known to everybody at that point in time."

Sibal also dismissed suggestions that the Congress' chances in the polls may be hampered by the absence of a popular and credible face, saying the credibility of a face has no relationship to the party's credibility in terms of its functioning on the ground.

"In 2014, we had a credible face in (Narendra) Modi ji, that is what the people of India thought, see what has happened since then. So let us not talk about the faces. The face of the common man is far more important than the face of the chief minister," he asserted.

It is only the Congress party that has always looked at the face of the common man or woman and worked towards his or her concerns, said Sibal, who has been elected to the Lok Sabha twice in the past from Delhi's Chandni Chowk constituency.

Responding to a question about the Congress mounting a formidable challenge to the AAP, Sibal said his party does not have any seats in the Delhi Assembly, so the ruling party certainly has an advantage.

"I think they (AAP) claim more than what they have done on the ground. They have a fabulous media campaign. This is somewhat like our prime minister's media campaign which sort of tries to claim much more than what the reality is. I think the people know the reality. So let's see what happens," he said.

The Congress leader claimed that the BJP is on a sticky wicket in the polls as it has "lost credibility" and people are very unhappy with it.

He cited the examples of Maharashtra and Haryana assembly elections, in which the poll pundits were proved wrong, to stress that a surprise could be in the offing in Delhi and his party could deliver a strong performance in the polls.

"I think the people of Delhi, as a member Parliament and (someone) who has fought elections in Delhi I can say, have realised that it is the Congress party that has delivered in Delhi. There is no other party that has delivered in Delhi. As far as AAP is concerned, it has been in constant conflict with the Centre," Sibal said.

"I remember the days when Sheila (Dikshit) ji was the chief minister and (Atal Bihari) Vajpayee ji was the prime minister. Even though we were different political parties with different ideologies, the administration worked together," he said.

This talks well of Vajpayee's administration and Dikshit's quality to embrace everyone and get the work of the people of Delhi going, he said, adding that, Kejriwal doesn't have that art.

"In a constant state of conflict, I don't think you can achieve much. I want to know how many great bridges have been built, how many underpasses have been built (under the AAP government). There is no infrastructure development at all," Sibal alleged.

All the schemes that have been taken forward in Delhi have been the brainchild of the Congress, he said.

Polling will be held on February 8 for the 70-member Delhi Assembly and the results will be declared on February 11.

The Congress is seeking to revive its fortunes in the national capital this time.

It had won just eight seats in 2013 and drawn a blank in the 2015 Delhi Assembly polls.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kapil sibal Delhi elections Delhi polls
India Matters
Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo | Facebook)
'Persecuted or not, immigrants with 3 documents will get citizenship'
Image of loudspeaker used for representational purpose only
Kerala Muslim outfits plan to restrict use of loudspeakers at mosques
Historian Ramchandra Guha speaks at the Session Patriotism vs Jingoism at the Kerala Literature Festival in Kozhikode. (Photo | EPs/Manu R Mavelil)
'Dynast' Rahul Gandhi has no chance against 'self-made' Modi: Guha
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
BJP gears up for first ‘rightist Budget’; several sops likely

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shots of Jallikattu held at Palamedu in Madurai and Periya Suriyur in Tiruchy | kk sundar, mk Ashok kumar
Why is Jallikattu in news every year?
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Modi govt convinced all states and effectively handled GST: Nirmala Sitharaman
Gallery
Conor McGregor made a triumphant return to the UFC octagon on Saturday, pummelling Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone for a technical knockout victory in just 40 seconds. (Photo | AP)
Conor McGregor blasts Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone in 40 seconds in UFC return
Let us take a look at the list of cricketers with the most number of ducks in T20I cricket. (File Photo | Agencies)
Rohit Sharma to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers with the most number of ducks in T20I cricket
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp