AIMIM pulls out of Delhi elections race, will run for MCD instead

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has decided not to contest the upcoming Assembly elections. However, the Assauddin Owaisi led-party underlined that they would contest all wards of the municipal corporation elections in 2022.

“I am here to tell the people of Delhi that our party has decided to not contest the Assembly elections. We also want to clear that we are not supporting any political party or independent candidate in this election,” AIMIM Delhi Incharge, Hateem H Seth said in a press conference on Thursday.

He said the decision of not contesting the Assembly elections was of the top brass of the party which had no particular reason to pull out of the race and emphasised that the party had workers all over the city.