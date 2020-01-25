Home Cities Delhi

BJP shocked as veteran ex-minister Harsharan Singh Balli joins AAP

Balli has been an MLA from the Hari Nagar assembly constituency, and a minister in the previous Madan Lal Khurana-led Delhi cabinet.

Published: 25th January 2020 03:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2020 04:03 PM   |  A+A-

BJP leader Harsharan Singh Balli along with Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia at party office in New Delhi

BJP leader Harsharan Singh Balli along with Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia at party office in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Ahead of the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections on February 8, the ruling AAP got a major boost as four-time BJP legislator and former minister Harsharan Singh Balli on Saturday joined the Arvind Kejriwal-led party.

Balli has been an MLA from the Hari Nagar assembly constituency, and a minister in the previous Madan Lal Khurana-led Delhi cabinet.

He joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the presence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

"Kejriwal is serving Delhi as a mother. I have joined the AAP as I am influenced by the way he has brought a revolution in the field of education, health, etc. in Delhi. The AAP has the vision for the development of Delhi," Balli told IANS after joining the AAP.

Despite being a strong contender from the Hari Nagar seat, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) replaced Balli with Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga -- a move that is believed to have upset the former BJP minister.

In 2013, Balli contested the election on a Congress ticket after the BJP gave the ticket for the Hari Nagar seat -- that he represented from 1993 to 2013 -- to an Akali Dal candidate. However, he rejoined the BJP in 2014 after losing the election on the Congress ticket.

Now, once again, ahead of the election, he has left the BJP and joined the AAP.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi Assembly Elections aap Delhi BJP Harsharan Singh Balli Delhi polls
India Matters
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (File Photo | Twitter)
Rajasthan House votes against CAA amid opposition, 3rd state to do so
Pakistan Cricket Board (Photo | The Real PCB Twitter)
If India skip Asia Cup, Pakistan won't play 2021 T20 World Cup there: PCB
When a Hindu man became saviour for a Muslim family in Kolkata
For representational purposes
Kerala braces to combat coronavirus, set to adopt WHO treatment protocol

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ashwin Sanghi | Facebook
Better off writing for goldfish than human beings: Ashwin Sanghi at JLF 2020
Police deployed outside Mamatha Old Age Home (left). An inmate of the home helped out by a cop (right)(Photo | Express)
Several old age home inmates rescued in Hyderabad after management accused of torture and harassment
Gallery
The hum of millions of locusts on the move is broken by the screams of farmers and the clanging of pots and pans. But their noise-making does little to stop the voracious insects from feasting on their crops in rural Africa. (Photo | AP)
Climate change effect: Hundreds of millions of  bugs invade African farmlands threatening region with devastating hunger
Jair Bolsonaro is not popular among a large set of people around the world. The right-leaning leader is often criticised as a homophobic, racist and sexist man because of the comments he had made in public. Here are a few of his controversial remarks.
Why many Indians disagree Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro being chief guest for Republic Day parade? Maybe these quotes will tell...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp