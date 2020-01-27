Home Cities Delhi

Amit Shah insulted hard work of  capital’s residents, says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Due to the policies of your central government, there is iinflation in the country. It has become difficult for a common man to survive.

Published: 27th January 2020

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah is insulting the people of the national capital while campaigning for Assembly elections, said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a video message.

Asking the BJP to charter work done by DDA and MCD, Kejriwal did a point-by-point rebuttal of Shah’s campaign speeches on the parameters of CCTV cameras, education, health and development.

“Your people are saying that the people of Delhi are ‘bikau’ because they get free electricity, free water, free bus service, free schools, hospitals. Due to the policies of your central government, there is iinflation in the country. It has become difficult for a common man to survive. So if our government tried to give them some respite from inflation, does it make them ‘bikau’ ?” questioned Kejriwal.

“In the last five years, the people of Delhi have worked very hard to improve our city. Two crore people of Delhi got together to fix our schools, hospitals, electricity and water supply. Amit Shah makes fun of the hard work of the people of Delhi daily,” he said.

He attacked Shah for criticising the state of education in the capital and challenged him to improve the standard of education in the schools run by the BJP-led municipal corporation of Delhi (MCD).   
“We, the two crore people of Delhi are like one family, irrespective of which party we may belong to. We all stand by each other in good and bad times.... I hope you will stop insulting the hard work and achievements of the people of this city,” the AAP chief said in the video.

‘Health ailing in city’
Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit accused the Kejriwal govt of just doing a “make-up and plastic surgery” on the health system in the city. Targeting Mohalla Clinics, Dikshit said Kejriwal came up with the idea to hide his failure of not opening a single hospital in the last five years. “The state government (under former CM Sheila Dikshit) increased the number of hospitals from 18 to 39, beds from 4,000 to 12,000,” he added.

